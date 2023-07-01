[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the Sprint del Austrian Grand Prixninth round of the 2023 championship.

Sainz and Leclerc ‘comeback’

Front row Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are the big favorites for the home Sprint at the Red Bull Ring. To evaluate the performance of Lando Norris, third, and the resistance of Nico Hulkenberg, amazing fourth with the Haas. Carlos Sainz, fifth, and Charles Leclerc, ninth after the penalty, will try to come back like Lewis Hamilton from the last row.

The Sprint will start at 4.30pm

15.45 – It amazes that the FIA used a completely different yardstick for Max Verstappen. Also in SQ1 of the Sprint Shootout, the Dutchman intentionally blocked Lewis Hamilton in his last attempt to overcome the first cut.

15.40 – The news requires us to get back on track, and we do it with the penalty inflicted on Charles Leclerc for having hindered Oscar Piastri in the Sprint Shootout. The Monegasque, who had qualified sixth for the Sprint, will have to come back from ninth place.

15.35 – Before summarizing what happened in the last few hours, we must remember Dilano van ‘t Hoff, who tragically died at the age of 18 during a Formula Regional by Alpine race at Spa-Francorchamps: our condolences to the whole family.

15.30 – We begin our chronicle by summarizing the starting grid.