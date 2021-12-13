The Abu Dhabi GP will not go down in history for the thrilling finale of the last lap and the first title of Max Verstappen. Yas Marina’s race should become the most watched GP on television in the history of Formula 1. Official data that the promoter of the series will process in the next few days are still missing, but judging by the data emerging from the audience of Sky Sport and TV8 it is reasonable to expect record numbers at a global level.

The Abu Dhabi GP, broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 and free-to-air also on TV8, was seen by 3 million 985 thousand average spectators, with a 22.6% share and over 6 million 800 thousand unique spectators, with growth 86% compared to the same race last year.

In particular on the occasion of the last lap, with the spectacular duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, there was an audience peak of 4 million 453 thousand spectators equal to 25.8% of share, so much so that the appointment of Yas Marina it was the most watched Sunday afternoon program on TV.

In detail, there were 1 million 509 thousand average spectators (8.5% share) who followed the race on Sky Sport (+ 79% compared to Abu Dhabi 2020) and 2 million 476 thousand average spectators (14% of share) who saw the race on TV8 (+ 90% compared to Abu Dhabi 2020).