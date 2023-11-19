Formula 1 in Las Vegas was promoted almost with flying colours, with a balanced show between inside and outside the track. The Verstappen-Red Bull duo always wins, but they have to outdo themselves to prevail on one Ferrari reinvigorated by a circuit and environmental conditions perfect for the SF-23. With the Nevada track the calendar gains in variety, making it increasingly unlikely that in the future a team will have a car capable of winning on every track in the World Championship.

Simple design, treacherous track

An action-packed race takes place in Las Vegas, full of overtaking and counter-overtaking thanks to the extent of the wake effect, which allows you to remain attached to your opponents even after losing your position. There were three neutralizations in the race, which contributed to prolonging the battles on the track until the last lap. American soil, Safety Cars and the repeated games of trails invite comparison with the stars and stripes race par excellence: the Indianapolis 500.

Despite the obvious differences, the Indiana oval and the Nevada city are presented as high-speed tracks by the standards of their respective calendars, without particular curves and with the cars at a minimum level of aerodynamic load. Indianapolis and Las Vegas are great examples of how a simple circuit in drawing it is not necessarily the same in driving, something that the Italian public should be aware of, appreciating the uniqueness of Monza more than anyone else. Driving with very little downforce makes it difficult to tackle any type of curve, especially if the smooth asphalt further reduces the available grip. Something Indianapolis veterans can attest to.

In Las Vegas there is no shortage of long braking, contacts and other driving errors, twice leading to the introduction of the Safety Car. Numerous position shuffles with pit stops, benefiting those who manage to avoid traffic and be able to travel in free air at the top of the standings more than others. Own the topic of aerodynamic disturbance becomes a reason for reflection for the sporting regulations from the very first moments.

At the start Verstappen accompanies Leclerc beyond the limits of the track, with the stewards who apply the current rule correctly, awarding a 5 second penalty to the world champion. However, if a penalty has to make up for an advantage gained, in an aerodynamically still very sensitive Formula 1, maintaining the position has an even greater weight than the time inflicted, also for the life of the tyres. The one between Verstappen and Leclerc is only the latest in a series of episodes that lead to the question of whether in the future it would not be more appropriate to impose the immediate restitution of the position by regulation.

The race

In Las Vegas the only ones able to travel outside of traffic for almost the entire race are Charles Leclerc and the two Red Bulls. In the overall budget Ferrari appears more competitive compared to what it was seven months ago in Baku, the track most similar in characteristics to that of Nevada. Since then in Maranello we have managed to shave a few km/h off the Red Bull on the straight, as well as making progress on the set-up to keep the SF-23 in the correct operating window. Furthermore, while in Azerbaijan Ferrari had collapsed in the race in the most driven sector, in Las Vegas Leclerc managed to keep the pace as long as he was on the same tyre.

In April in Baku the temperatures were much higher, with the asphalt fluctuating between 30 and 50°C over the weekend, compared to the 18°C ​​reached during the night in Nevada. Not that in Azerbaijan the thermal degradation of the tires was particularly high, but in Las Vegas the limiting factor is the opposite aspect. The big challenge is keep the front tires at temperature, which however cool down to 35° to 40°C on the straight, leading to slipping in the subsequent corners. In the first stint on medium tyre, the concern is above all for graining on the front axle, especially for Red Bull which since the beginning of the year has shown a tendency to understeer in low speed corners, sliding with the front end.

Ferrari and Leclerc, on the other hand, show a more constant pace on the mediums, so much so that they were able to delay their pit stop by five laps, theoretically ensuring themselves a tire advantage for the second half of the race. However, the Safety Car shuffles the cards. Ferrari’s choice at the moment of the wall to keep Leclerc out was understandable, both so as not to find himself behind Sergio Perez and not being able to predict how many of his pursuers would return in turn. At the restart the Monegasque not only loses the tire advantage, but finds himself with a team that is five laps older than those around him. In addition to wear and tear, the handicap to be managed after the Safety Car it is the greatest difficulty in bringing used tire that has already undergone a thermal cycle back to temperature.

It is difficult to establish whether the Red Bulls’ better pace from then on was due solely to the advantage of the rubber or whether with the harder tires and on a more rubberized track the RB19s came back to life. Verstappen still celebrates his eighteenth victory of the season, despite the damaged front wing which costs him a few efficiency points. In Las Vegas the world champion confirms that he makes his weight felt even when the car does not show overwhelming superiority, a reminder of a World Championship where it is not Red Bull that dominates, but the Verstappen-RB19 combination in its entirety. Leclerc takes second position with the best Ferrari since the beginning of the year. In Singapore the Cavallino had celebrated an even more important result, but in Las Vegas the SF-23 managed to hold its own against even the two Red Bulls, on a track where, in addition to qualifying, race pace is also needed to compete for victory.

A varied calendar

Overall, the race in Las Vegas was lively and entertaining, showing how the variety of tracks and environmental conditions are good for the show throughout the season. In fact, Red Bull can count on a superior car because it is aerodynamically efficient, competitive in all conditions and gentle in managing tire degradation. Precisely this versatility prevents it from specializing on the most extreme slopes where you travel at maximum or minimum load, losing further advantage when tire degradation takes a back seat. It is simply impossible for a team to produce a car that is equally competitive in every aspect, necessarily having to choose a philosophy.

The inclusion of extreme and atypical tracks in the calendar can only help to vary the list of winners or at least to question the superiority of those who have the most competitive single-seater on average. Silverstone, Spa and Suzuka embody the essence of Formula 1, but overtaking-impossible circuits like Monaco and Singapore are equally welcome, forcing full laps and adding emphasis to qualifying. Equally precious are the high-speed tracks such as Baku, Monza and La Vegas, where the teams give up the aerodynamic load as if it were a ballast to get rid of, moving away from typical scenarios of the rest of the season. With the number of races worryingly increasing, there is at least the opportunity to enrich the variety of the calendar.

The 2023 calendar will end in a week in Abu Dhabi, where Ferrari will be able to attack Mercedes for second place among the manufacturers. The Brackley single-seaters appear competitive in Las Vegas, demonstrating their ability to express excellent acceleration speeds in a low-load configuration, but a series of incidents depletes the final haul of points. Aston Martin is also back in the standings, closing the gap from fourth place to 11 points. There is reason to believe that in Abu Dhabi McLaren will return to very different levels of competitiveness, relegating Las Vegas to a misstep whose origins are more complex than just the lack of straight-line speed. From him though Aston Martin confirms the signs of recovery, now more aware of the car’s aerodynamic responses to particular set-up conditions, managing to achieve better set-up. Appointment in a week in Abu Dhabi, a starter for a 2024 season which will hopefully be able to offer the level of entertainment offered by Las Vegas more frequently.