The center-group embodies one of the greatest entertainment motifs of current Formula 1. The balance between the different actors is constant, to the point that in just one tenth of a performance they can dance various positions, outlining a fight embraces seven out of ten teams, since compared to the past in the rear there is no longer a last stable for detachment, but that at times manages to put itself in the spotlight. The close performance is enhanced even more by the new racing dynamics, with the aerodynamics of the cars and the thermal stability of the tires that allow close chases and fights with up to four cars at a time, without giving up an important strategic component of the races. A show that if it were to be established also in the fight at the top, with the hope of a greater balance between Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, would make Formula 1 difficult to match in terms of entertainment.

There is the captain of the center-group platoon Alpine. Unlike the competition, the Anglo-French team has never changed the original concept of its car, thus being able to refine and evolve it over the course of the season rather than having to start from a blank sheet of paper. As for the second part of the championship, the flow of updates on the A522 never stopped. A new fund has arrived at Spa, revised in the structure of the Venturi channel, which was followed by further evolutions in Singapore, the latter with a tangible gain on lap time, and in Austin. There were also corrections in other areas of the car, such as the new high-load flaps for the front wing at Zandvoort, accompanied by a new beam-wing for high-downforce circuits. Alpine’s great productivity in terms of developments is the reflection of a better organization of simulation and design work, reaping the benefits of the enhancement of techniques and technologies of virtual CFD analysis implemented in recent years. The representativeness of the simulation methodologies is such that for the simpler components the team is more frequently able to pass directly from the CFD to the finished piece, without requiring intermediate analyzes in the time tunnel. All with saving of time and money in the production of updates, to the advantage of quantity.

In several races the A522s were first in terms of detachment from their mid-group rivals, if not in terms of results, certainly for the performances expressed. At Spa Alpine showed great competitiveness, then settling on similar levels to McLaren seven days later in Zandvoort on a circuit theoretically less similar to the characteristics of the car, as well as in Singapore before the double retirement. In Mexico another double points finish was within reach, but even more impressive was Suzuka’s performance, managing to get behind the Mercedes in qualifying and then defend in the wet in the race, taking advantage of the greater speed on the forehand. Unfortunately, setbacks continue to appear, on all the Monza stage, while even in Austin the A522 did not appear irresistible in qualifying. Overall, however, Alpine proved to be the fourth performance force of this world championship by posting, although the wooden medal in the constructors remains precarious due to the countless points lost due to reliability. Emblematic are the recent double retirement in Singapore and Fernando Alonso’s engine in smoke in Mexico, with both drivers now at six engines this season. The heavy interventions on the power-unit in winter undermined reliability in favor of performance, with the hope of finding definitive remedies for 2023. The transition to split-turbo and the better integration of the power unit into the car, with the neo- technical director Matt Harman who wanted to establish a deeper cooperation between the departments of Enstone and Viry-Chatillon, are bearing fruit on the chronometer, but after having found competitiveness, Alpine is now looking for consistency.

McLaren has been the protagonist of an excellent recovery of competitiveness compared to the gaps at the beginning of the year. Having almost reached Alpine’s performance levels, the Woking team is still slightly behind. In Singapore the MCL36 was provided with an extensive upgrade package, with which the car was revised in every area: sides, bottom, side air intakes and diffuser. However, the abundance of changes was not matched by a leap forward in performance, as McLaren was not looking for immediate gains. In reverse, the British team wanted to implement a change of conceptunleashing similar performances in a different way, with the ambition to extract more residual potential from the new philosophy in the coming season.

Meanwhile, McLaren can count on two strengths to still aim for fourth place in the world championship. Strategic effectiveness contributed to the excellent results of the latest releases, without the team being influenced in their choices by the decisions of the competition. On the contrary, postponing the stop with respect to the opponents allowed to benefit from the Safety Car in Singapore, the race ended in fourth and fifth place, and then instead gave life to furious comebacks on fresh tires that resulted in the victory in the center of the group in Austin and Mexico City. Another essential tool available to McLaren is the Mercedes power unit, the most reliable of the lot, with Norris at four engines and Ricciardo still standing at three. The lack of technical retirements and the lack of penalties on the starting grid made it possible to realize the potential of the car to the maximum, unlike Alpine which did not collect what the car deserved.

Alfa Romeo she remains clinging to sixth place, capitalizing on a very competitive car at the start of the season which has allowed her to accumulate a good amount of points in the spring. The C42 was the only car to immediately reach a minimum weight of 798 kg, but the lightness was also accompanied by a car effective in aerodynamics and above all in mechanics. The suspensions are a source of pride for the Swiss team, which maintains its technical independence from Ferrari, preferring to develop the gearbox casing and suspension group at home. Over the course of the season, however, Alfa did not have the same development skills and resources as the competition embodied by Mercedes, Alpine and McLaren, progressively retreating to the starting grid. With a backlash in the last few races, the team has introduced other updates to the car, above all the new bottom and the front wing which debuted in Japan, two extremely sensitive components for aerodynamic performance. The goal is to defend sixth place from a fast-rising Aston Martin, but the threat of reliability problems of the Ferrari power unit remains around the corner. Alfa Romeo recruits numerous points lost due to the Maranello engines, not only directly through the retirements in the race, but also for the time lost in several free practice sessions which repeatedly hindered the refinement of the set-up.







Aston Martin has gone from being the last force on the grid at the start of the season together with Williams to the position of sixth force on the field, a result not yet reflected in the championship standings where Lawrence Stroll’s team occupy seventh place. With the complicity of the two important aerodynamic packages introduced in Barcelona and Silverstone, the British team worked in the first part of the season to regain competitiveness on the race pace, arriving on some tracks to even have the fifth fastest car over the long haul. Subsequently, the attention of the team led by Mike Krack focused on the other great weakness of the AMR22, namely the flying lap, with the disappointing qualifying that many times did not allow to realize the potential expressed by the points with the points. racing car. In contrast to a team that until Monza was excluded from Q1 with one or both cars, in Austin Aston Martin celebrated its second consecutive Q3 qualification, a sign of important progress also on Saturday. The growth in this area is mainly due to the interpretation of the set-ups, given that the only aerodynamic updates following the summer break were the Singapore fund and the vertical deflectors of the rear wheel assemblies in Mexico. Like McLaren, the consistency of the Mercedes power unit is also an important arrow in the team’s bow for Aston Martin, while a serious shortcoming remains the lack of speed on the straight.

Before the summer break, the championship standings saw the team in ninth place with 20 points, 31 less than Alfa Romeo. The two-race ranking from the conclusion says Aston Martin in seventh place, with 49 points and four points from sixth place held by Alfa, which probably would have already been clawed without the unfortunate race in Texas. The start of the season was certainly not up to the future ambitions of Aston Martin, thanks to a staff still in the running-in phase, but the scale of growth expressed during the year was worthy of a top team. With the inauguration of its new headquarters and its own wind tunnel in 2023, Aston will be further strengthened and will immediately be able to strive constantly with McLaren and Alpine at the top of the group.