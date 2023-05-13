Imola inaugurates the European F1 season

The world champion Circus stops in Emilia Romagna for the first of the two tricolor appointments on the 2023 F1 calendar. Imola inaugurates the first ‘hat-trick’ of this championship with Monaco and Barcelona in rapid succession on the following weekends. There is great expectation to find out what will be the updates that will be brought to the track by Mercedes and Ferrari – in addition to these ‘big’ teams, many other teams are planning substantial innovations – in an attempt to stem the dominance of Red Bull, winner of all the races staged up to now (including the Baku Sprint).

The Qualificationsthey will also record the first of the two experiments a format is scheduled for around 2023 which will see the drivers forced to use the hard compound in Q1, the medium one in Q2 and the soft one in Q3. Max Verstappen underlined that if the temperatures turn out to be cold, it might not be so trivial to have to face Q1 with the hard tire on a selective and technical track like that of Imola which saw the Dutchman prevail in both 2021 and 2022, editions in the which the drivers always started on wet tires and then switched to dry ones.

The event will be broadcast in direct whole wheat on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile unencrypted on TV8 will be broadcast in direct Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the direct written of all the sessions that will see F1 engaged. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Imola circuit. F2 and F3 are also on the track.

GP Imola 2023, program and TV times

Friday 19th May

09:55-10:40 F3 Free Practice

11:05-11:50 F2 Free Practice

13:30-14:30 F1 Free Practice 1

15:00-15:30 F3 Qualifying

15:55-16:25 F2 Qualifying

17:00-18:00 F1 Free Practice 2

Saturday 20 May

10:35 am F3 Sprint Race

12:30-13:30 F1 Free Practice 3

14:15-15:05 F2 Sprint Race

16:00-17:00 F1 Qualifying (live TV also on TV8)

Sunday 21st May

08:40-09:30 F3 Feature Race

10:10-11:15 F2 Feature Race

15:00 F1 Race (live TV also on TV8)

The characteristics of the Imola circuit

Track: 4.909 km

Bends: 19 (10 left, 9 right)

DRS zones: 1

Laps: 63

Race distance: 309.049 km

Race lap record: 1’15″484 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2020)

Record lap in Qualifying: 1’13″609 (Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 2020)

The situation in the Championship Standings

Max Verstappen thanks to the third success of the season obtained in Miami – an affirmation ‘seasoned’ by the fastest lap – he moved up to +14 in the Drivers’ Standings over his box mate Sergio Perez. Fernando Alonso consolidated third place in Miami with a fourth podium finish in five races and is 19 points clear of fourth-placed Lewis Hamilton. Fifth position for Carlos Sainz with 44 points, Charles Leclerc is seventh at 34, 85 less than Verstappen. In the Constructors’ standings the Red Bull is in orbit with 224 points, the fight for second place sees Aston Martin lead the pack with 102 points, followed by Mercedes on 98 and Ferrari on 78.