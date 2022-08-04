In 2007 Fernando Alonso, the reigning bi-world champion at the time, found himself as a teammate in McLaren the young rookie Lewis Hamilton. The two gave rise to an unexpected fight with no holds barred and although the Englishman was a rookie at the time, the Oviedo driver suffered particularly from his cumbersome presence within the Woking team. But if, as the saying goes, ‘between the two quarrels the third enjoys’. Here at the last Grand Prix of the season, in Brazil, Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen takes advantage of the internal feud at the Woking team and thus wins his only world title. In any case, we want to take a step back because the intention is to tell what happened during that troubled and hot weekend of the 2007 Hungarian Grand Prix. The race that, after so many skirmishes, whines and complaints between the two ‘ cockerels’ at McLaren, led to total war culminating sadly in the ‘spy story’ and known for having among its main protagonists the late Nigel Stepney and the designer Mike Coughlan.

The F1 Circus came from the Nurburgring race, run under the banner of the European Grand Prix, bringing with it the victory of Alonso over Massa with a final curtain in the back podium area. A verbal confrontation, originating from what happened on the track between the Brazilian of Ferrari and the Spanish of McLaren in the moment of the solving duel for the victory. That success contributed to a rapprochement in the standings between Alonso and Hamilton, which was delayed following the accident in which he was the protagonist during qualifying at the Schumacher corner. A violent collision triggered by a puncture that made Lewis’ car splash against the barriers of the curve named after the seven-time German champion. It was the first real accident in Hamilton’s still short and lightning-fast career in F1. However, after the initial scare and a few dents, the Brit was still considered fit to take part in the race in which he only finished ninth. With this scenario and the drivers’ ranking that read: Hamilton 70 points, Alonso 68, Massa 59 and Raikkonen 52, the contenders presented themselves to the Hungaroring challenge.

The main events of the weekend, the ones that still make the many fans of this sport talk today, take place during the qualifying on Saturday. Going in order, it must be said that the characteristics of the Hungaroring immediately turn out to be favorable to the McLaren MP4 / 22 Mercedes which manages to impose its own pace in qualifying with Alonso and Hamilton playing for the chance to start from pole position. The two, who for some time now have only been pretending to put up with each other, have received precise instructions from the team regarding the position to leave the pits in the last qualifying session, Q3. An expedient which in practice provides the opportunity to play one more attempt to get the fastest lap on Saturday. Hamilton had the turn of the home Grand Prix in England, while Alonso should have used it in Germany, but with Hamilton’s accident this alternation had temporarily ceased.

In Budapest the choice of the team falls again on Fernando. A decision that Lewis does not take very well, because he knows that pole is almost as important in Hungary as it is in Monaco. Hamilton confirms that he does not like this because, coming out of the pits on the penultimate attempt, he overtakes his teammate and gets in front. A maneuver that sends the Spaniard into a rage, who in turn sticks to the radio and demands that the wall make order by imposing his authority: in that case it was Ron Dennis who was called to re-establish the positions. In turn informed by the wall of Alonso’s requests, Lewis does not want to know so much that between him and Dennis there is a violent argument over the radio. With a few minutes to go until the end of the tests, Alonso is the first to return to the pits to mount the soft tires, the right ones to give the last assault to pole at that moment still in the hands of Hamilton. But, much to his surprise, the Spaniard is seen fitting a set of hard and used tires by his mechanics. Nervous Fernando asks the engineers for explanations via radio and realizes that behind him Hamilton has also come back to change tires before the last run.

Meanwhile, Alonso noted that for Lewis the mechanics have instead prepared the soft, which is the same compound that should have been destined for him. And it is precisely in these moments that the first real act of the crisis takes place: that is, the number one car remains stationary in its pitch and the Spanish driver, despite Ron Dennis screams “Go!” on the radio, he keeps asking his technicians why they mounted the hardest tires. The seconds pass and when there is a minute and forty to go to the end of the session, Alonso engages the first and leaves the pit lane to get on the track in an attempt to snatch the pole from his teammate. In practice, by doing so, Fernando does not give Hamilton the material time to have his tires changed and rejoin the track before Charlie Whiting drops the checkered flag. And in fact, it will be Alonso himself who will conquer the pole by passing the finish line two seconds from the end and consequently leaving the English brand colleague with a dry mouth. Obviously, the young Briton goes on a rampage, while even at the McLaren garage the spirits are excited. Ron Dennis threateningly approaches Fabrizio Borra, Alonso’s physiotherapist, tears off his headphones and tries to get an explanation from the latter about Fernando’s behavior in the interminable moments in which his McLaren remains planted on the pitch in front of the wall box.

In the following minutes, everything seems to take place in absolute normality, because Alonso participates without batting an eye in the press conference reserved for the first three in the company of a very annoyed Hamilton and Nick Heidfeld. After two hours and forty minutes and after analyzing the facts, the stewards call the two McLaren drivers to question them about the incident. In the presence of the stewards of the Federation, Hamilton lashes out against his teammate, but also against him against his team, accusing both of them of hindering him. Ron Dennis intervenes defending the work of Alonso, with whom the discussion together with the commissioners lasted for about an hour and forty-five minutes. In the end, the sentence is clearly against Fernando and McLaren, because the former is removed from pole and given a penalty of five positions on the grid, while the team is deprived of all the points that its two drivers would have possibly won in the race. the day after. In practice, an appetizer of what would then happen at the end of the year, with the sentence of the troubled ‘Spy story’ which was already widely spoken at that time. “What happened is all our fault” – declared a discouraged Ron Dennis after the tile rained on his team shortly before midnight on Saturday 4 August 2007.

In essence, the commissioners did not believe Alonso’s explanations regarding the more than ten seconds it took to restart from the pits. The Iberian justified himself by saying that he was late because he had asked the team to be fitted with soft tires instead of the hard and used ones that he was then forced to use. The Stewards objected to Fernando the fact that he could have made this request in the previous twenty seconds of the stop, but the Spaniard reiterated that he had not been able to do it via radio because he was receiving the countdown from the engineers to restart. However, the version given a few hours earlier to the press by the two-time world champion was this: “I waited for ok to leave. Yes, the pit stop lasted longer, but it happens “ – Alonso had declared in the afternoon quoted by the newspaper The Gazzetta dello Sport – “The exit sequence is decided on the basis of the traffic and I was already late after the first pit stop due to a tire cover that got stuck in the bodywork. But there is nothing strange: some pit stops last 10 “, others 20, others 45. The technicians decide when we have to start again”.

During the ritual interviews following the qualifications, someone pointed out to Alonso about the behavior of Fabrizio Borra while, standing at the wall, he was making signs with his hand. Hints that, from the television images broadcast by RTL they seem to conceal a sort of countdown to tell him to stay still just to delay Hamilton despite the fact that the mechanic in front of his car had already raised the ‘lollipop’ to give him the green light. “If you understand something about F1, you know that it is impossible for a physiotherapist to talk to a driver on the radio” – Alonso had answered sarcastically to the question posed by the journalist who had pointed out this detail. “Dennis just wanted me to help him calm down Fernando, who was probably a bit tense, while he would have taken care of calming Hamilton “ – Borra said in turn a little embarrassed, when asked about the question and Ron Dennis’ brusque ways towards him. But if the McLaren boss was clearly displeased, keeping Hamilton calm must also have been tough given what happened behind closed doors in the commissioners’ office. In front of the media, Lewis made sure not to reveal himself too much, trying more than anything else not to fuel the controversy: “There isn’t much to say, everyone saw what happened. Frankly, I don’t understand why I was detained. But I will certainly ask for explanations ”.

Clarifications aside, it is Hamilton himself who on Sunday 5 August kicks off from the first pitch of the Hungarian Grand Prix grid. Position that the Englishman will maintain until the end of the seventy laps of a race that sees him prevail over Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen and Nick Heidfeld at the wheel of the BMW Sauber. Alonso, who started from sixth place, manages to get to the edge of the podium, conquering fourth position in comeback, but with a gap of almost forty-five seconds from the sister car of Hamilton. In the standings, the English rookie consolidates his leadership by climbing to 80 points, with Alonso limiting the damage and remaining in the wake at 73. In the Constructors, McLaren does not get any points by virtue of the sanction decided by the FIA, thus facilitating the run-up of the Ferrari approaching its rival from Woking. However, the feeling after the Hungaroring race is that McLaren has now entered a spiral of endless crisis and the subsequent statements by Alonso, who clearly places an ultimatum on the team – “Either me or Hamilton” – are just the beginning of the sporting catastrophe that awaits Ron Dennis’ team.