Toto Wolff has not started the summer holidays in the best way. The Mercedes team principal fractured his left elbow after a fall with his mountain bike. His wife Susie spread the news with a post on Instagram in which the manager is seen immobilized after the treatment he was given in the hospital.

The Mercedes team also confirmed the accident, but luckily it doesn’t seem like it was anything serious, given that Toto returned on foot to the mountain resort where he is a guest. It is curious to note that holidays are… bad for the star’s number one, because already in 2014 Wolff had been the protagonist of a disastrous fall from his mountain bike from which he had come out rather battered with damage to his right collarbone, shoulder, elbow and wrist.

Also present at the excursion were the two drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg and the technical director, Paddy Lowe. The technician was also involved in the fall and the two were rescued by Susie.

In short, Wolff doesn’t have to have great balance skills while pedaling if he manages to get hurt on time. It’s better that he leaves the mountains to move to the Sardinian sea where in the next few days he will meet other Circus characters who have chosen the island for the F1 stop.

Upon his return, Toto will have to resolve the issue of Lewis Hamilton’s contract which is expiring at the end of the season: it seemed that the renewal should be a simple thing between two big companions who have already signed several renewals, but the operation is getting complicated in terms of aspects which both sides keep well covered. Formally relations remain excellent, but if the cause of the delay is not money, then one wonders what is dividing the two…