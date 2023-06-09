Nikita Mazepin, at least for the moment, will not be able to return to Formula 1. The High Court in London, in fact, rejected the Russian driver’s request against the British government which ordered the freezing of assets for him and his family and the travel ban.

Son of billionaire Russian oligarch Dmitry, Nikita Mazepin was fired from the Haas team after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The driver never gave up and last March the EU Court of Justice had granted him permission to return to the world of engines, provided he raced under a neutral flag, as requested by the International Automobile Federation. On July 19, Mazepin awaited the outcome of the final decision, but in the meantime he had asked for the sanctions to be suspended, in order to travel to the United Kingdom to negotiate his possible return with the Formula 1 teams. The High Court in London rejected his request.