Hours before the run Japanese Grand Prix The great technology that surrounds the Suzuka circuit And speaking of Japan, no less would be expected and they achieved it with the trophies that for this opportunity will be presented in a version

unique and very out of the ordinary because these They will react to the kiss of the pilot who wins them.

Thanks to the collaboration of Lenovo and Formula 1, the most innovative trophies were created to date in the “Big Top” and their design already inspires news since they have been based on the air intakes of the cars to create them. . But what has drawn the most attention is its operation because they will have a personalized response.

The place where pilots must kiss to activate the trophy | Photo: Lenovo

According to the promotional material presented by Formula 1 on its networks, these trophies will have the action “kiss Me” that will ask the pilots to place their lips in an area of ​​the trophy that will make them activate the magic. This has a sensor that will recognize when the winning driver kisses it and several lights will light up with the colors of the flag of the country they represent..

This was thought of in this way since it is a total tradition for the pilots to kiss the trophies when celebrating with them, so Lenovo took the opportunity to take it to the next level. For now these are only intended to be delivered in

this GP and the Austin GP in the United States, which is also sponsored by the technology company, then in other races there is still no information about it.

This is what the trophy that the winners of the Japanese GP will take looks like | Photo: Lenovo

This Saturday night (for Mexico) the Japanese Grand Prix will take place, which has in the position of honor Max Verstappen, followed by the 2-3 McLaren of Óscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Fourth position goes to Charles Leclerc and the Mexican Sergio Perez will start in fifth position.