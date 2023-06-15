Engineer Enrique Scalabroni is in Argentina but follows the world of F1 with great attention although he hasn’t been directly involved in it for many years. The former Ferrari designer expressed a concept that is very indicative of a situation: according to Scalabroni, Adrian Newey is the only engineer who knows all the secrets of ground effect. The 64-year-old Englishman from Stratford-upon-Avon built his university thesis on the ground effect that he had already analyzed in the early 80s.

“Newey – Scalabroni said – is like a cat playing with… children of mice. Of the technicians who had perfect knowledge of the secrets of ground effect, only the genius of Red Bull remained. All the others who are in F1 are of a later generation who have not yet understood what advantages can be drawn from single-seaters that exploit the Venturi channels. Managing aero pumping and knowing how to extract downforce is not easy: Adrian manages a flat car that is less sensitive to changes in height. The theme involves aerodynamics but also suspensions”.

Between the Monaco GP and the Spanish GP we were able to observe several single-seaters seen from below due to accidents or exits that forced the marshals to lift the cars onto tow trucks showing the different philosophies of the funds. It was enough for images of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari to spread to ensure that many knew how to judge exactly how these F1s work, almost as if a “Bignami” of aerodynamics had been spread.

The Red Bull RB19 seen from below at the Monaco GP after Perez’s crash in qualifying Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Each team develops its own concepts which are the result of in-depth analysis of the regulations: it is true that the floor is unique and by itself generates 60-65% of the load of the entire car, but it is equally true that there are portions of floors that work in very different ways as the speed varies and the perfect integration of the parts can favor an enormous load production, or it can generate very variable behaviors of the single-seater, such as to make it difficult to drive and unstable, so as to deprive the pilots.

The first case seems to ascribe to the perfect description of Red Bull, while the second is close to Ferrari and Mercedes. Wanting to take the concept to extremes, in a very concise and simple way, one could say that both in the SF-23 and in the W14 the technicians looked for the peak load in the wind tunnel, while on the RB19 Pierre Waché’s engineers aimed for a value absolute downforce perhaps lower than the rivals, finding instead a decidedly higher average value which translates into a machine less sensitive to variations in height.

Obviously we don’t have comparison numbers that remain top secret in the hesitant team garages, but we have received the confidence of an aerodynamicist who preferred to remain anonymous who warned us of a phenomenon: the fund, as such, as it is been defined by the regulation, it can be divided into three parts which are not separate at all (the element is unique) which operate under very different conditions.

the new bottom of the Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: George Piola

Finding perfect integration is perhaps the most difficult thing: beyond the Venturi channel grazing the body that acts along the entire length, we can divide the bottom into three portions: the first is the front one with the inlets and flow diverters that create the effect that bargeboards had until 2021. The intention of the technicians, in fact, is to fuel the out wash effect which grows with increasing speed: the more air that is pushed towards the outside of the rear wheel, the greater the possibility that the harmful turbulence generated by the moving front wheel can get under the central area causing losses.

This second section of the bottom works in a low pressure area: the central part is not called upon to push the flow as in the front one, but works like a Venturi tube which must be able to keep the bottom loaded without lateral losses which can be influenced by sudden changes in height.

The speaker of the Red Bull RB19 Photo by: Uncredited

The third element is that of the diffuser which must expand the air with the extractor: this part finalizes the work done previously, but to be efficient it must not be conditioned by sudden losses in the flow pattern. The bottom doesn’t work in the same way as speeds and height from the ground vary: the difficult thing is to find a balance in the transition from a high speed phase to a low speed one without causing losses that cause sudden instability. And if we let porpoising appear in this delicate situation, it becomes easy to understand that all the painstaking work done is destroyed. Chapeau, therefore, to Adrian Newey and Red Bull who were the first to get to the point.