One night was enough for Charles to unload the deep disappointment of the French GP. The Monegasque assumed all responsibility for the Paul Ricard accident while he was leading the race, but he is not the type to scourge himself unnecessarily: on Monday morning he participated in the usual debriefing and, together with Carlo Sainz, was one of the motivators of the team ahead of the Hungarian GP, ​​where the Scuderia is aiming for a double to reverse the trend in numbers with a good victory.