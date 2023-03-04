In qualifying for the Imola weekend (scheduled for 20 May) the experimental qualifying format will make its debut, which involves the use of all the compounds approved over the weekend. The proposal, which dates back to 2022, imposes the use of the hard compound in the Q1 session, the medium in Q2 and the soft in Q3, and aims to save two sets of tires supplied for each driver over the weekend.

On an ordinary weekend, the thirteen sets of tires assigned to each driver include two sets of hard, three medium and eight sets of soft. Under the experimental qualification system, we will move to three sets of hard, four of medium and four of soft. The plan is to have 6 sets of tires available for qualifying, and five to manage between free practice and the race.

Liberty, the FIA, the teams and Pirelli (who shared the decision) want to verify the functioning of this format over two weekends in 2023, and according to information collected by Motorsport.com in Bahrain, the first will be at Imola. The initiative is part of the package that aims to optimize material transport as much as possible, one of the sectors most under scrutiny in view of the ‘carbon neutral’ goal that Formula 1 has set itself for 2030.

According to indications gathered by an engineer, the teams will use one set of softs in the FP2 session, one in FP3 (in both cases for qualifying simulations) guaranteeing two sets for Q3. The teams that don’t make it through the Q2 cut will be able to count on two new sets of softs ahead of the race, an aspect that could represent an added value on some tracks.