As Formula 1 prepares to take to the track for this weekend’s British Grand Prix, a novelty has appeared in the Silverstone pit lane, namely a garage and pit wall dedicated to the eleventh APXGP team.

In recent months it had emerged that Apple was carrying out a project for a film on the open wheel queen category with Brad Pitt, whose name, however, still remains a mystery. The appointment in Great Britain will represent the first race weekend in which the operators will carry out the shots on the track for the film.

There is a combination of pit and paddock shooting throughout the weekend to give the impression that the team is racing, as well as seven to eight sessions where the APXGP car will go around the track on its own to give way to the operators to complete the closer shots, as happens in a classic Formula 1 filming day. A few weeks ago Stefano Domenicali hinted that the shots would be rather invasive during the race weekend.

After carrying out several behind-the-scenes test sessions, including some at Silverstone, on Thursday morning Formula 1 officially unveiled the car that will be used during the film, which sports an eye-catching black and gold livery. The basis of the car is that of a Formula 2 single-seater to which the chassis has been modified thanks to the help of Mercedes, also present as a sponsor on the car. Furthermore, the German company has helped Formula 1 to modify the shapes of this car, so that it can resemble the current single-seaters of the premier category as much as possible. In addition, 15 cameras have been mounted to provide as many shots as possible from different angles.

According to the first details that have emerged, the story of the film revolves around Sonny Hayes (the character played by Pitt) who, after having achieved various successes in Formula 1, decides to return with one of the low-ranking teams. Director Joe Kosinski has declared that he wanted to create the most authentic motor racing film ever, capable of repeating the magic of Grand Prix, a 1966 film in which filming was done by mounting cameras on the cars during the sessions thanks also to the collaboration of several teams of the time.

Although the complexities of today make it impossible to spin extra cars in an official Formula 1 session as was the case in the 1960s, the director is confident that the CGI technology will be able to create the illusion of this happening. To develop the film and make it as real as possible, the directors also enlisted the help of Lewis Hamilton, who has the role of producer.

Speaking recently about the film, Hamilton said he was excited to be involved. “The goal of the [regista] Joe [Kosinski] is to make sure that this sport is as integrated and current as possible. And for me it’s about making sure it’s authentic and that all of you and the racing fans see the authenticity and say it’s believable,” said the seven-time world champion.

“We also want to offer a view of racing from a different perspective than you can see on TV and in general a really beautiful sport.”