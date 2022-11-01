In the late afternoon today the FIA ​​announced the calendars of the two preparatory series for Formula 1, namely F2 and F3.

FIA F2: 14 events, all in support of F1

Formula 2 is the championship that has most often brought young talents to race in Formula 1, which is why it has an important sounding board every season that passes.

The 2023 calendar released today is made up of 14 events, for a total of 28 races to be held in 13 different countries.

The season will kick off in Bahrain, then continue in Jeddah and – for the first time in history – also Australia, in Melbourne.

F2 will return to Europe with the Baku event, before moving to Imola and Monte-Carlo, before arriving in Barcelona in early June.

During the summer, the F2 will face all races in the Old Continent starting from the Red Bull Ring, in Austria, followed by Silverstone, Budapest, Spa-Francorchamps.

After the summer break, the series will return to racing in Zandvoort, to then move to Monza for the penultimate event and, finally, the classic end of the season in Abu Dhabi, on the Yas Marina track, could not be missed.

Number Event Date 1 Bahrain March 3-5 2 Saudi Arabia March 17-19 3 Australia March 31 – April 2 4 Azerbaijan April 28-30 5 Italy (Imola) May 19-21 6 Monk May 25-28 7 Spain June 2-4 8 Austria June 30 – July 2 9 Great Britain 7-9 July 10 Hungary 21-23 July 11 Belgium July 28-30 12 Holland 25-27 August 13 Italy (Monza) 1-3 September 14 United Arab Emirates November 24-26

F3: 10 total rounds, here is Monaco!

Formula 3 unveiled today, together with FIA Formula 2, the new calendar for next season. This is made up of 10 total appointments and will all be held on the race weekends of the World Championship.

10 events also mean 20 races, two for the weekend, which will bring the category to touch three continents and, above all, to race for the first time in Monte-Carlo.

The season will start in Bahrain, together with F1 and F2, and then continue to Melbourne, Australia (another novelty) and finally land in Europe with the first of the two Italian events scheduled: that of Imola.

Monte-Carlo will host the fourth event of the season, ahead of Barcelona, ​​Austria, Silverstone, Budapest and Spa-Francorchamps. After the summer break to be held in August, the F3 will have the grand finale always in Italian territory, but this time at the Monza racetrack from 1 to 3 September.