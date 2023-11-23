The FIA ​​intends to introduce the automatic switching on of the red rear safety light in 2024, without the drivers having to activate it. The International Federation has developed new software which will be tested at the conclusion of the first free practice session in the Abu Dhabi GP.

In essence, the race direction will decide when the single-seaters will find themselves in a condition of low grip and it will be up to the FIA ​​to turn on the rear lights of the single-seaters to ensure the drivers have greater visibility in case of rain.

In event notes sent by FIA race director Niels Wittich on Thursday, the teams were informed that after the FP1 session, the short test will begin to see if the software rollout will work properly.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Wittich admitted: “After all cars have taken the checkered flag, a double yellow sector will be activated and the low grip signal will be activated in which the rear light will be turned on. After approximately 20 seconds the “Low Grip” function will be deactivated. 10 seconds later the VSC will be activated and will last another twenty seconds before it is turned off.”

If the experiment is judged positive on all twenty single-seaters, the FIA ​​could decide to approve the new software for next season, avoiding the drivers having to manually turn on the rain lights and eliminating the risk of them not being activated when the conditions worsen.

The FIA ​​is trying to solve the problem of visibility for drivers in pouring rain: with ground effect single-seaters the amount of water that is sucked up from the bottom and shot out of the rear extractor has become a real wall that reduces safety. Tests have been carried out with splash guards, but they have given very negative results, so new solutions are being studied, possibly to be fitted only when there are prohibitive weather conditions.