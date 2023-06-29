After what emerged in Baku, when some riders did not take to the track as they no longer had new sets of soft tires available to run in qualifying on Saturday morning, the possibility arose that the riders would still use wet tires to set a time, even because this was not forbidden by the regulation.

Ahead of the second sprint shooutout in Austria, however, Formula 1 has changed the regulations and this means that teams will no longer be able to use intermediate tires on a dry track to set a time. According to the original rules, the drivers were obliged to use new medium tires in the SQ1 and SQ2 sessions and then only the new softs in SQ3.

The teams realized they didn’t have to keep a set of new softs for SQ3 if they felt those tires would be more useful at the start of the weekend, in FP1 or in Friday’s qualifying session for the Grand Prix. In fact, in Azerbaijan both Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris had used all the new soft tires before the qualifying session valid for the sprint, aiming to get the maximum result on Friday afternoon, the session that would have decided the grid for Sunday’s race.

In the end Tsunoda failed to make the SQ3, while Norris did. McLaren had left open the option of running with the intermediate tyres, as required by the regulations, in the event that two drivers in the same situation did SQ3. However, Norris didn’t need to go out on track to maintain position ahead of the Japanese, so he stayed in the garage and qualified 10th.

The possibility of using the intermediates in a dry session was seen as a farce by many in the paddock, and has therefore been addressed.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

The rules have been changed to allow drivers to use any set of soft tires in SQ3. This means that the drivers can still gamble using all their new softs before sprint qualifying, knowing that at least they can race in SQ3 even with used softs.

The door was open for such a change because, according to Article 1.4 of the 2023 regulations, the FIA ​​reserved the right to easily change the new sprint rules by August 1 after the first examples in Azerbaijan, Austria and Belgium.

The relevant circumstances stipulated that any changes “must address unintended issues arising as a result of changes to these sporting regulations approved by the WMSC in April 2023” and “must be solely aimed at ensuring sporting fairness or avoiding organizational problems”.

Furthermore, eight teams had to agree and in this case all but one supported the regulation change. In the notes issued ahead of this weekend’s event at the Red Bull Ring, F1 race director Niels Wittich wrote: “In order to avoid the recognized unintended consequence whereby in some situations drivers may run on intermediate tires on a dry track, the following change is made to article 30.5.h of the Formula 1 sporting regulations”.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Consultations were held with the commercial rights holder, the stewards and the teams. The agreement of the FIA, the commercial rights holder and nine competitors was obtained, in accordance with article 1.4.”

“Accordingly, my decision is that Article 30.5h) iv) be amended as follows – Article 30.5h iv revised wording: in the SQ3 period of the sprint shootout, up to one set of dry tires may be used, and this must be just a set of the soft spec”.