The rule, which forms article 5 of the third chapter of appendix L of the International Sporting Code, was highlighted in the event notes issued by the race director Niels Wittich.

The full text of the rule states that: “The use of jewelry in the form of piercings or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and can therefore be checked before the start”.

This clarification to highlight the rule on the F1 grid before this weekend’s event is not a new crackdown on piercings or chains, as the drivers were already sanctioned for a long time if discovered wearing such jewelry during a session.

The FIA ​​first instituted what was later described as “an immediate ban on the wearing of jewelry (body piercings and chains) for drivers and rally drivers” in 2005, with the rule that was later adopted in the International Sporting Code. .

According to Motorsport.com, the Melbourne report is not a reaction to the specific case of a driver found driving wearing jewelry or piercings in this early part of the 2022 season.

In reality, Wittich, who has taken over from Michael Masi as race director of Formula 1, alternating with Eduardo Freitas, is only keen to ensure that safety standards are met, preventing a driver from exposing himself to further injury risks. in case of heavy accidents.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, the other drivers on the grid prior to the start Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In recent years, there have been several cases in other categories such as Formula E, with drivers violating the International Sporting Code by wearing clothing that is not allowed to drive their cars.

At the 2018 Punta del Este E-Prix, Lucas di Grassi was fined € 10,000, plus he was given three penalty points on his license for wearing too short fireproof underwear.

Read also:

In the New York round of the same season, Techeetah drivers, Jean-Eric Vergne and Andre Lotterer, were themselves fined for wearing non-compliant underwear during qualifying for the event.

With these precedents, if a Formula 1 driver should be found to be in violation of this rule, it is likely that he could run into a situation of this type, avoiding penalties from a sporting point of view.