Before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, the FIA ​​sent the Formula 3 drivers a document, already sent to F1 teams and drivers earlier this year, in which it is indicated with extreme rigor what is allowed and what is not allowed to do.

The Driving Standards Guidelines was released ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in response to a request from drivers to gain a better understanding of what factors stewards would consider when judging the incidents.

The FIA ​​noted: “For the avoidance of doubt, these are only guidelines to assist the stewards in their decision-making process and are not binding. All decisions of the stewards will be made according to the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, read together with all the stewards. regulations applicable to Formula 1 “.

The document outlines what drivers are and are not allowed to do when it comes to overtaking a rival.

Overtaking inside

In order for a car that is about to be overtaken to give sufficient space to the car it is about to overtake, the latter must have a significant portion alongside the car it is overtaking. The maneuver must be carried out in a safe and controlled manner and must be carried out clearly within the limits of the runway.

In taking into consideration the “significant portion”, among the various factors that will be examined by the commissioners, it will be assessed whether the front tires of the car being overtaken are next to the car to be overcome no later than the top of the curve.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Overtaking outside

In order for a car that is about to be overtaken to give sufficient space to the car it is about to overtake, the latter must have a significant portion alongside the car it is overtaking. The maneuver must be carried out in a safe and controlled manner and must be carried out clearly within the limits of the runway.

In taking into consideration the “significant portion”, among the various factors that will be examined by the commissioners, it will be assessed whether the car being overtaken is ahead of the other at the top of the curve. The car that is overtaken must be able to make the curve while staying within the limits of the track.

Overtaking in the chicanes and in the S-curves

The guidelines above will be applied similarly for each curve.

As previously reported, the guidelines confirmed that the FIA ​​is imposing a strict application of the track limits by obliging each driver to return his position when he has gained an advantage by going beyond the limits of the track.