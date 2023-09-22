The FIA ​​has informed the teams that in tomorrow’s qualifying the drivers will have to respect a maximum time on the starting lap. Between the Safety Car lines (SC1 and SC2) the permitted limit will be 1’54”0, in order to avoid the danger of slow cars and potential queues of single-seaters before turn 16. Considering the characteristics of the layout and the asphalt of the Suzuka circuit, the obligation of having to complete an ‘out lap’ at a fast pace is not indifferent to the preparation of the tires before the flying lap.

An example came in the FP2 session. Of the top ten riders in the day’s rankings, only three respected the rules that will be applied tomorrow: Norris, Piastri and Russell. In Leclerc’s case the starting lap time was ten seconds higher than the limit imposed by the FIA, but in Verstappen’s case it was as much as fifty.

The Suzuka track is one of the most aggressive ever for tyres, and starting the fast lap with a lower tire temperature gives you an advantage in the last sector, which is much feared due to overheating.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen, unlike McLaren and Ferrari (and Perez), wanted to complete a second qualifying simulation in the FP2 session after having not gone beyond the time of 1’31″391 in the first, which would have earned him fifth place in the standings. day.

With the second set of new soft tires Max completed a very slow exit lap, and also thanks to the more rubberized track, he lowered his time by over seven tenths of a second. It will be interesting tomorrow to see how much impact tire management other than the ideal one can have on him, another element destined to make Suzuka qualifying less predictable than expected.