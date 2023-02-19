Drivers and teams must pay a fee to participate in the Formula 1 World Championship based on the results obtained the previous year, with a fixed fee plus a fixed amount for each point obtained.

Thanks to the ever-growing number of events and the introduction of sprint races, there are more points up for grabs than ever before.

With 23 races and six Sprints, 443 more points will be available in 2023 than five years ago, before the advent of Sprints and bonus points for fastest lap.

But the odds per point did not decrease to compensate for this situation. Under the 2023 FIA Sporting Regulations, all teams are required to pay a flat rate of $617,687, plus a fee for each point scored. The points fee has increased from $6,926 to $7,441 for the world constructor champion and from $5,770 to $6,174 for the other nine teams.

Driver fees are not disclosed, but Motorsport.com has learned that for 2023 it has been increased by nearly 30%, from $1,623 to $2,100 per point earned.

If you add the flat fee of $16,236 ($12,256 plus $3,980 for insurance), the FIA ​​collects $26,699,573, which is significantly higher than in the past.

Red Bull are naturally the hardest hit, as they captured both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships with Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Assuming the team covers all three fees, the Milton Keynes team will pay $6,242,636 for entry, as well as $969,636 for Verstappen and $656,736 for third-place finisher Perez. That means the team will spend nearly eight million dollars in FIA fees just to be allowed to race.

At the FIA ​​awards gala in December, team principal Christian Horner said: “I didn’t realize how much we have to pay the FIA ​​for points. I got the bill the other day and it was incredible.”

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ServusTV, Verstappen also called the sum “absurd”.

“I don’t think it’s fair to have to pay so much,” he said as winter began. “It’s not like that in other sports. And there are more and more competitions…”.

At the other end of the grid, Williams’ total bill is just $707,951 for Alex Albon and newcomer Logan Sargeant, after finishing last in 2022.

The FIA ​​has historically used the revenue to promote research and safety improvements, such as the HANS and halo systems, although it’s not entirely clear how the funds are used.

In its four-year roadmap set for 2022, the governing body stressed that it would increase funding to grassroots motorsports in member countries and increase funds for research into road safety projects.

He also promised to introduce transparent budgeting and financial reporting as one of his main goals.

