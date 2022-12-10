A long catwalk, covered with the same confidence seen throughout the season, followed by his faithful RB18 pushed for the occasion with the engine off. On both sides, a hundred tables and a thousand guests, who stood up for the highlight of the 2022 FIA Gala, the Max Verstappen award ceremony. A symbolic red carpet on which during the evening drivers and cars that have triumphed in the FIA ​​championships passed.

The evening that paid homage to the 2022 champions, which began with the karting stars and ended with Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. On stage, the scene was taken several times by the president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, also known for not disdaining the spotlight and who for the occasion did not give up some barbs against Horner, his ‘opponent’ in the ‘Budget Cap’ affair.

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner with their respective ladies at the FIA ​​gala in Bologna Photo by: FIA

When the Red Bull team principal was presented with the trophy reserved for the winner of the Constructors’ World Championship, Ben Sulayem took the floor. “The cup is not a cost to be included in the budget cap – ironically commented the President – it is a prize donated by the FIA”.

Horner did not reply, but a few moments later, commenting on the 2022 season, the Red Bull team principal recalled the excited moments he experienced after the checkered flag of the Japanese Grand Prix, when with pen and paper in hand they tried to figure out if Verstappen was or less world champion.

“You said there was confusion – Ben Sulayem immediately commented – but it’s not the FIA ​​that makes these rules, but the teams! We as FIA validate them, our role is very clear, but still congratulations for the title”.

Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of F1 and FIA on stage in Bologna Photo by: FIA

Stefano Domenicali had to intervene wisely to put an end to the unscheduled, handing the scene back to the protagonists. For the rest, the evening, much appreciated by those present, achieved its purpose: the celebration of the 2022 champions and beyond.

“We saw many cars with the Red Bull logo winning in many championships tonight too – Horner underlined with a little emotion – I want to dedicate the Constructors’ World Championship trophy to a truly special person, who has done a great deal for motorsport and Formula 1. He was a great enthusiast, there are many riders, even in this room, who have had an opportunity thanks to him and his vision. I want to dedicate this award to this person, Dieter Mateschitz”.

Gordon Murray in Bologna at the table with Bernie Ecclestone Photo by: FIA

A few minutes earlier, another legend who wrote important pages in the history of Formula 1, the historic technical director of Brabham and McLaren Gordon Murray, had taken the stage (in an impeccable kilt), welcomed with a big round of applause from all those present.

Applause was also the backdrop for the award ceremony for Kalle Rovanpera, who appeared excited on stage after the WRC title, as well as Kimi Antonelli and Zane Maloney, winner of the rookie of the year trophy presented to him by Leclerc.

Kalle Rovanperä on the catwalk with her Toyota Photo by: FIA

Between the various award ceremonies, Verstappen kept himself constantly informed on the progress of the Holland-Argentina football match, receiving the news of his national team’s exclusion right on stage.

A few hours earlier he had watched the penalties on a smartphone that led to the exclusion of Brazil, together with Perez and Horner. “Who knows what pressure,” commented Max as the green-gold consumed the sensational elimination.

The absence of Lewis Hamilton (awarded for the best overtaking of the year) did not go unnoticed, but it was above all another absentee who was at the center of many comments at the tables of those present.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: FIA

“You’ll see, Fred will do a good job,” commented a prominent figure, referring to Vasseur’s forthcoming arrival in Maranello. The only questions on the matter in front of the microphones were addressed to Leclerc, who however dribbled without hesitation: “They are choices by John (Elkann) and Benedetto (Vigna)”. Then everyone on stage, for the official photo at the end of the evening, with master of ceremonies Ben Sulayem.