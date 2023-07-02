The result of the 71-lap race remains provisional, following a protest from Aston Martin over the way track limit violations were punished.

Of the 20 drivers on the grid, only George Russell and Fernando Alonso managed to avoid at least one track limit violation, most of which occurred in turns 9 and 10, both at high speed and on the right.

The FIA ​​has revealed that this has led to over 1,200 cases of cars being reported to race direction for potentially going outside the confines of the circuit, driving all four wheels beyond the white lines.

With the influx of reports creating an “unprecedented situation”, the governing body acknowledged it had been unable to look into all potential infringements during the Grand Prix.

An FIA spokesperson said: “Regarding track limit infringements at the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, we note that due to the specifics of the circuit layout and the propensity of many drivers to drive repeatedly outside the confines of the track, an unprecedented situation arose which resulted in the inability to investigate all potential infringements during the race.”

“Before a protest against the result was lodged, we had already begun a comprehensive review of track limit infringements, which is ongoing.”

“During the Grand Prix, Race Direction was tasked with looking into well over 1200 instances where a car was reported as having the potential to run off the track.”

“Results will be updated once the review of those that could not be reviewed during the race is completed.”

According to Motorsport.com, teams became frustrated with the delay in checking track limits during the race, which may have contributed to the failure to warn drivers when a black and white flag was shown that they were at just one ad stroke away from receiving a five-second penalty.

The FIA ​​has stressed that it will once again be pushing Red Bull Ring management to install gravel run-off areas, such as those used on the outside of Turn 4, to better define the final two corners.

However, this measure has not previously been implemented because the Austrian circuit also hosts motorcycle races, including MotoGP.

The FIA ​​added: “In order to address the issue for future events, we will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel run-off area at the exit of turns 9 and 10.”

“We note that while this is not a simple fix in relation to the other series racing here, it has proven to be very effective at other corners and circuits with similar problems.”