The FIA ​​is considering the idea of ​​punishing drivers who cause a red flag regime with a definitive stop from the interrupted session. It is not yet clear whether the idea of ​​a measure is meant only for the three qualifying sessions or also for the free practice sessions.

The discussion, held yesterday at an F1 governance meeting, referred to an episode that occurred last weekend in Austria, with Valtteri Bottas who found himself on the track with his Alfa Romeo blocked in the Q1 session. Race direction red-flagged the session, and Bottas was subsequently able to restart his car and return to the pits to resume qualifying.

In Indycar a very clear regulation has been in place for some time now. If a driver in qualifying causes a red flag, his two best times will be canceled and he can no longer return to the track until the end of the session. An approach that aims to combat potential ad hoc track exits that can freeze the standings at a particular moment.

There is however a contraindication. Considering the extent of the punishment, it could become a deterrent for the drivers to take risks in what is the pinnacle moment of the weekend on the pure performance front.

More will be known in the coming weeks, at the moment the topic has been addressed but some outstanding points remain, such as the case of Bottas who was able to resume the track independently. At the moment no decision has been made.