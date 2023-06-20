Celebrities, invited guests and members of the international media are allowed, in limited numbers, to join series officials and team personnel on the grid in the run-up to races in F1, Formula E, WEC and so on .

However, this access is currently under scrutiny after some guests, including Brazilian footballer Neymar, were still positioned on the grass edges on the main straight as the formation lap of this month’s Spanish GP got underway.

A case that comes while the FIA ​​World Council awaits the results of an investigation into a track invasion that occurred in the closing stages of the Australian GP in April.

The event organizer is expected to file a report on the incident in June. As part of that report, the FIA ​​expects a “remedial plan that addresses safety and security concerns”.

According to Motorsport.com, one of the planned measures is the introduction of restrictions on starting grid evaluation. According to a statement from the WMSC however, “protecting the health and well-being of all participants on the starting grid – guests, officials and teams – is the priority of the FIA”.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “We need to learn lessons from the Spanish Grand Prix incident. The FIA ​​has received reassurances from Stefano Domenicali (CEO of F1) that steps are being taken to ensure it does not happen again. the accident”.

“It’s an issue that affects not only Formula 1, but also Formula E, the WEC and other categories, based on my recent experiences with too many people on the grid at some events.”

“I have no doubt that in all cases the organizer will comply with the FIA’s safety requirements. It is the FIA’s duty to ensure a safe environment for all. Safety in motorsport is the Federation’s top priority.”

F1 has occasionally allowed celebrity guests access to the starting grid as cars begin to move off the grid. In 2017 he organized a special photo shoot with Usain Bolt at the US GP, just before the start of the formation lap.

Read also: