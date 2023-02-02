From words to deeds. The FIA ​​has formally opened the process for new teams to enter Formula 1 over the next few years. Earlier this year, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem had asked the members of the governing body to evaluate what the criteria should be for opening the Circus to new teams: the International Federation on Friday published a statement explaining what they are the eligibility criteria.

The FIA ​​has made it official that it will evaluate the potential of the new teams on the basis of “rigorous financial and technical analyses” as well as “on criteria of sustainability and positive social impact”.

Therefore, it will not be enough to demonstrate that you have adequate technical skills, nor guarantee sufficient economic resources, nor ensure the necessary experience in Motorsport: the candidate teams, in fact, will also have to be in line with the sustainability plans that will lead F1 to be carbon neutral from 2030.

Ben Sulayem commented: “The growth and appeal of the Formula 1 World Championship is at unprecedented levels. The FIA ​​believes that the conditions are in place to allow interested teams, which are in line with the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in participating in the championship.”

“For the first time, as part of the selection conditions, we are asking applicants to illustrate how they will meet the FIA’s sustainability benchmarks and how they can have a positive impact on society through sport.”

“The process represents a logical extension of the positive acceptance of the F1 2026 Power Unit regulation by engine manufacturers, which attracted Audi to Formula 1 and created interest from other potential participants“.

The FIA ​​president earlier this year said he would evaluate the new demands from the teams, prompting Andretti Global to make its strategic plans public by announcing the potential partnership with Cadillac Racing representing the GM Group interested in an entry into F1.

If Andretti’s ambitions have thrilled the FIA, the same cannot be said for current F1 teams, nor promoter Liberty Media.

The current constructors and FOM want to understand what the advantages might be after a new F1 team enters the GPs. The idea of ​​dividing the pie of the proceeds with a new team, diluting the earnings is not appreciated at all.

The FIA, therefore, took action without a prior discussion with the current protagonists of the Circus and Liberty Media, launching a challenge that shows a vision of the future that is unilaterally dictated by the legislator, while the governance of F1 is based on a triangulation of the three actors in comedy. At this point we are waiting for the reactions…