At the beginning of the week, Formula 1’s desire to increase the DRS zones on the Melbourne track emerged, and thus bring them to 4, after the graphics of the renewed track were published on the website of the category.

Official confirmation came when the FIA ​​released the circuit map on Wednesday morning in Melbourne. For the first time in Formula 1 on a track there will be 4 DRS zones.

On the occasion of the last Australian appointment, held in 2019, there were three points where the drivers could open the mobile wing: the main straight, the stretch from turn 2 to turn 3 and the one between turns 12 and 13 to then enter in the final sector.

This year the Melbourne track has been completely revamped and the chicane in Turn 9-10 has been eliminated to create a very fast stretch that will lead from Turn 8 to the former Turns 11-12. The fourth DRS zone will be present precisely in this section where the drivers will face a slight bend to the left before entering turn 9.

The detection point will be located at the exit of curve 6 and will also be used for the DRS area positioned between curves 10 and 11. The second detection point has been moved and is now no longer positioned in what is now the curve entrance 12, but at the braking point of turn 13, the penultimate corner of the track. This will allow the drivers to use the DRS both on the main straight and between turns 2 and 3 as in previous years.

Track overview Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The DRS has already proved its effectiveness this season, especially after the intense fight for victory in both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

In Jeddah both drivers raised their foot voluntarily before the last detection point in order to take advantage of the DRS on the long finish straight and immediately after the race they both stressed the importance of the mobile wing.

The Melbourne track managers have made a great effort to revolutionize the layout of the track which now has a wider roadway, a completely redone asphalt and much faster sections so as to facilitate overtaking.

These changes have led to a slight reduction in the length of the track which has gone from 5,303 km to 5,278 km, but the race will still take place over the distance of 58 laps.