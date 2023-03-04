After Verstappen’s third place in Monaco, with teammate Sergio Perez triumphing, both Red Bull drivers were subject to a Ferrari protest for crossing the pitlane exit line.

After the early tire change on a track that was gradually drying out, looking at the onboard videos it could be seen that both of the Milton Keynes team’s riders had ended up on the yellow line that delimits the pitlane exit.

Following complaints from Ferrari, the FIA ​​stewards investigated the matter after the race and ultimately decided that neither driver had committed an infringement.

While it was quickly determined that Perez had not touched the line, Verstappen was given the all-clear despite not staying wide of it. An infraction that had previously earned the drivers penalties.

The decision to give Verstappen the green light was taken due to a wording change in the FIA’s International Sporting Code for 2022, which stipulates that a driver “must not cross” the line when leaving the pits.

The stewards stated that: “In this case, the car did not ‘cross’ the line. To do so it would have needed to have a wheel hard left of the yellow line.”

The FIA’s interpretation of what ‘crossing’ the line meant caused some unease among the drivers, as it effectively gave them the green light to be able to skid a wheel over the line if necessary to defend position. Which had potentially serious security implications.

In an attempt to improve the situation, the FIA ​​have held discussions over the winter and have now changed the wording of the International Sporting Code on the matter.

The revisions were approved by the World Automobile Council this week and communicated to teams and drivers ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

New wording has been added to the relevant appendix of the International Sporting Code to clarify that the limit for crossing the lane is now judged on the outside edge of the tyre.

The FIA ​​states that: “For the avoidance of doubt, crossing means that the outside of any tire must not go beyond the outside, in relation to the pitlane, of the relevant painted line on the track”.

The words have also been added to the section relating to the pitlane entry lines, which drivers may not cross.

To further underline what is considered acceptable, F1 race director Niels Wittich presented a drawing in his pre-race notes in Bahrain to illustrate the new limits. You can see it below.

Read also: