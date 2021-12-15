The controversy related to the final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will not go into oblivion. FIA President Jean Todt has proposed to the World Federation Council that an analysis be started aimed at clarifying what happened last Sunday in Yas Marina after the 53rd lap of the race.

In a statement issued in the evening, the FIA ​​took a position aimed at not replicating scenarios similar to the one seen at Yas Marina last weekend in the future. “The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has aroused a large number of reactions from the F1 community and motorsport in general – he says – as well as from the public. The main responsibility of the FIA ​​in every event is to guarantee the safety of all the people involved and the integrity of the sport ”.

“The circumstances surrounding the use of the Safety Car, following the accident of driver Nicholas Latifi, and the related communications between the race director and the team representatives, have generated considerable misunderstandings and reactions from teams, drivers and fans of Formula 1. All this is currently clouding the image of the Championship and the dutiful celebration of the first Drivers ‘World Championship won by Max Verstappen and the eighth consecutive Constructors’ World Championship won by Mercedes ”.

“Following the presentation of a report on the sequence of events that took place starting from the accident that took place on lap 53, and in a constant drive for improvement, the President of the FIA ​​proposed to the World Motor Sport Council that an analysis be started with the involvement of all interested parties. This topic will be discussed and addressed with all the teams and pilots to draw any lessons from this situation and make more clarity towards the participants, the media and fans on the current regulations. All in order to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring the safety of the pilots and staff. It will not be the only Formula 1 that will benefit from this analysis, but more generally all the championships of the FIA ​​circuit ”.

“The FIA ​​- concludes the press release – will therefore do everything possible to initiate this analysis within the governance of Formula 1 and will propose to the Formula 1 Commission to give a study mandate to the Advisory Committee, with the support of Formula 1 drivers, in so that any meaningful feedback and any conclusions can be drawn before the start of the 2022 season ”.