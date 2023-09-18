The Singapore Grand Prix, live yesterday from 2pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 4K, attracted 1 million 244 thousand average viewers and 2 million 167 thousand unique viewers, with a 10.5% share.

The pre-match was very popular, with an average of 217 thousand spectators, 337 thousand for the last half hour. Thanks to Sainz’s victory, the post-match period is the most followed since 2021, with an average of 803 thousand spectators. Great ratings also for Debriefing, with 225 thousand average viewers, and 149 thousand for Race Anatomy.

The race, deferred from 6pm on TV8, was followed by 1 million 592 thousand average viewers, with a 13.5% share and 3 million 556 thousand unique viewers.