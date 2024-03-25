The Ferrari double ignites the enthusiasm. Carlos Sainz's success and Charles Leclerc's second place in the Australian GP with the SF-24 fuel hopes. The president of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, also congratulated the Scuderia on its success at Albert Park.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc celebrate the Ferrari double in Australia Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

“I congratulate Ferrari for the splendid one-two by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the Australian Grand Prix. The affirmation of a brand that is among the most recognized of Italy in the world comforts and stimulates us in this phase where the entire team of the Automobile Club of Italy is working with great commitment, not only to organize the double Italian round of the Formula 1 World Championship, scheduled in Imola on May 19th and Monza on September 1st, but also in the negotiations to keep Italy in the world championship calendar after 2025”.

“From this perspective, we must not forget the works that have been taking place on the Autodromo Nazionale Monza for over two months to make it increasingly comfortable and in step with the needs of modern Formula 1”.

Every opportunity is a good one to point out that there is still a lot of work to do to arrive at the renewal of the two contracts for the Italian races in the F1 calendar: Stefano Domenicali has shown, for example with the renewal of the GP in Barcelona, ​​that he wants to maintain the historic circuits in the Circus, although from 2026 the citizen of Madrid will also appear. Imola and Monza represent an important and authoritative slice of the roots of F1, so it is right to solicit everyone's attention so that our country can also maintain the two events.

In Imola the curbs were changed in compliance with the new six track limit directives, while in Monza work is underway to modernize a facility that risked being crushed by its own history. The will to move forward on the part of the ACI is demonstrated by the facts. It's up to politicians to find the resources to finance two events capable of generating a large economic return on related industries.