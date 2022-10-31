When you go out on the track there is always a goal, and even at the World Championships already assigned, the last two stages of the 2022 championship have become very important for Ferrari. After the checkered flag waved on the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, comments from the top management of the Scuderia describe the trip to Mexico City as an announced (almost) defeat, where the ‘almost’ is necessary due to the importance of the eighteen points won by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. These points have become important, because Mercedes, despite a Sunday that saw them run into a wrong choice of tires, moved to -40 in the Constructors’ classification.

The Ferrari seen on the circuit named after the Rodriguez brothers in terms of performance was the worst of 2022, with Leclerc and Sainz racing alone with a reassuring margin over Daniel Ricciardo (seventh) but one minute behind the winner Max Verstappen, or the one who was Leclerc’s direct opponent for mid-season. It was clear that for the Scuderia it would not have been a great Sunday at the end of qualifying, which is the hunting ground par excellence of the F1-75 project, and the race only confirmed the predictions.

The 2,200 meters of Mexico City are not the ideal habitat for the Cavallino power unit, and to avoid the last thing Ferrari needs today (i.e. a zero in the standings after a cloud of smoke) it was wisely decided to bring home what is possible, that is a fifth and sixth position.

The minute remedied by Verstappen (and also the 43 seconds by Lewis Hamilton) cannot however be due only to an engine in “caution” mode, which according to Mattia Binotto himself is not so fundamental on the Mexican track.

The single-seater did not adapt to the track, an evident aspect considering the difficulties that the two drivers of the ‘red’ had to face. “We have never been comfortable”, underlined Binotto, explaining that on the front of the setup the maximum possible aerodynamic load was used.

However, it remains a mystery. F1-75 may not be Red Bull, but in terms of downforce it is a well-born project that has stood up to the world champion team for half a season. Now, if with the maximum aerodynamic load possible Leclerc and Sainz slipped in different sections of the track, something is missing.

“The car was not bad to drive – explained Sainz – but the pace wasn’t there. We knew we had to compromise because of the altitude, but in reality we have never been performing. I don’t know if we could have won at a normal altitude, but we certainly wouldn’t have accused the final gap we saw ”.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal

“We will do the necessary analyzes to understand what happened”, reiterated Binotto. Ferrari was certainly not helped by the tire test (Pirelli 2023) completed in the FP2 session, a session that would most likely have been useful for the Scuderia’s technicians to detect the difficulties that emerged on Saturday.

After qualifying, Leclerc was very clear: “If we don’t solve the problems I foresee a difficult race”, and twenty-four hours later Charles himself reiterated the concept. “It was another race without the necessary pace to be in the leading group. We have not solved the problems that emerged in qualifying and we do not explain the reason for these difficulties. We suffered much more than Mercedes, it reminded me of the Spa race ”.

After the Belgian stage, Ferrari had managed to react, returning to take on the role of second force, and at this point the next round of Interlagos takes on an important significance.

Ferrari will arrive in Brazil with four months of abstinence on the winning front and also with a rising Mercedes that is starting to feel its breath on the neck.

“The next two races will be fundamental to improve compared to what we saw in Mexico – concluded Binotto – the goal is to maximize the last points and close the championship as best we can”.

However, there is also a technical trend and a psychological aspect. A season that ends in decline, without apparent specific reasons, is not exactly the best scenario in which to prepare for the 2023 world championship. return of the 2022 season the solidity seen in the first half of the year has given way to a less reassuring context.

A stage success would be the perfect epilogue, the ideal medicine that would bring an important confidence boost, but imagining the Ferrari seen yesterday in Mexico winning at the moment seems a very risky prediction.