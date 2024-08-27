As in all the Italian Grand Prix held in recent times, Ferrari will be present at the start with a colourful novelty.

For the Italian stage of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Scuderia from Maranello has chosen black as the shade for the overalls and official clothing of its men.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will wear a uniform that reflects not only the colour, but also the texture of the carbon which is 61% of the material their SF-24 is made of.

The checkerboard pattern with shades of black and grey appears large on the upper part, while striped on the lower part and on the back. The striped inserts and sponsor logos on the shoulders appear in the classic Giallo-Modena, except for the Shell and HP crests, which remain original.

Finally, on the belt, there is a band with the colours of the flags of the countries of Leclerc (white-red Monaco) and Sainz (yellow-red Spain).