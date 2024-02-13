Shortly before 1pm, under a cloudless sky and a track completely kissed by the sun, Ferrari debuted its new weapon for the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship on the track, the SF-24 presented at midday today with a video registered waiting to send it on track for the first kilometers.

Today Ferrari is planning the Shakedown, that is, taking advantage of the 15 kilometers allowed by the regulations to check that all the single-seater's systems are functioning. Once the SF-24's engine was started and the Fiorano garage was opened, Carlos Sainz was the driver in charge of taking the new Red car on its first lap.

Sainz entered the track with Pirelli Demo tires, as required by the regulations. These are dry tires precisely because of the beautiful day that is kissing Fiorano and, more generally, Emilia Romagna.

Many people flocked to the fences of the track owned by Ferrari to follow the debut of the new Ferrari, which certainly didn't make fans wait too long as they entered the track just under an hour after the official video which sanctioned the presentation of the SF-24 .

Considering the 3 kilometers of length of the Modena track, Ferrari has a total of 5 laps available today to test the car. Tomorrow, however, the new red will be able to take advantage of the 200 kilometers planned for the first of the two filming days available to each team for the 2024 season.

