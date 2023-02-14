A beautiful sun was the prelude to the most awaited debut, the one on the track of the Ferrari SF-23, the new single-seater of the Prancing Horse which will have the task of trying to win the 2023 Formula 1 world titles.

It was Charles Leclerc who brought it to the track after winning the “coin duel” with Carlos Sainz Jr. and managed in a sympathetic way by the new Ferrari team principal, Frédéric Vasseur.

Leclerc only completed a couple of laps, using Pirelli Demo tires made for just this type of event. The first run on the track of the SF-23 on the Fiorano track went without a hitch.

Leclerc also had the opportunity to slow down to greet the many fans who flocked to the grids of the Ferrari-owned track before returning to the pits and handing over the wheel to Carlos Sainz Jr.

Once out of the car, Leclerc said: “The first kilometers with the car were special. Difficult to give details after only 2 laps. We will certainly need more time, but the car is fine, it’s easy and everything went well. I had only tried it a lot on the simulator”.

“Everything seemed to go well, it was very nice to drive it. It was fantastic”.

“Nice to see so many fans here, even at the bridge. I think things like this can only happen here at Ferrari and that’s why Ferrari is so special, even in the most difficult years it’s really exceptional.”