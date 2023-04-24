At the presentation of the new single-seaters we were amazed to see that in the second year of the regulation with ground effect there were still three very different technical philosophies, giving the feeling that it was still possible to evolve very different concepts to try to be successful.

Three Grands Prix in the 2023 season were enough to change two of the top three teams’ minds: Red Bull dominates the scene with the RB19, while Mercedes and Ferrari have started reviewing their projects in an attempt to get closer to the world champion team and Max Verstappen, serious candidate for the third world title in a row.

Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari SF-23 characterized by hollowed bellies Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On the contrary, it should come as no surprise that Aston Martin has slipped into the category of “great” ones, not too surprisingly, having had the courage to take the aerodynamic vein of Red Bull to come up with a “green” that takes some concepts to extremes by Adrian Newey and goes further in the hardware of the machine, applying as the first team that could be capable of breaking the hegemony of Milton Keynes.

Mercedes refuses the “zeropods” and from the GP of Emilia Romagna at Imola will debut a black arrow revised and corrected by James Allison, while Ferrari will not give up the tank above the bellies, but will hollow out the sides with a new design that will meet the dictates Red Bull. In short, in F1 it is clearly affirming that the trend of more performance development seems to be that of sloping bellies.

But changing on the run won’t be easy, both due to the spending constraints linked to the budget cap and the time constraints, since in a couple of months the design of the 2024 machines will begin: it is therefore not surprising that Fred Vasseur prefers don’t talk about version B of the SF-23, even if the differences that we will see on the red that will race in Barcelona will be such as to authorize a suffix to the acronym we know.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sophisms don’t count, but substance: Mercedes and Ferrari “fire” the shots they have in the barrel aware that the changes will have effects in the aerodynamic configuration, but the layout constraints cannot be overridden because chassis, engine and gearbox do not touch .

“The W14 – explains Andrew Shovlin, head of Mercedes track engineers – is an evolution of the car we had last year, conditioned by where the structure for side impact was and is arranged. It is clear that the solution choice didn’t give us the performance we wanted, but having said that we know there are other areas of the car where we can improve. It would be misleading to think that by going back to a more traditional belly, the gap will disappear.”

Comparison between the cockpit of the Mercedes W14 and that of the Red Bull RB19 Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

It is increasingly evident that the difficulties of the Stella also derive from the position of the passenger compartment which is too advanced compared to the layout chosen by Red Bull with the aim not so much of having the longest possible bottom, but rather maintaining the greatest possible distance between the wheel front and sides, preventing harmful turbulence from dirtying or breaking the vortices that must generate the pneumatic skirt.

Ferrari is also studying important corrective measures which require the partial overhaul of the cooling system (moving the pipes and ducts, rather than the radiators) to pursue those aerodynamic advantages that are missing. Both teams rolled out major rear suspension modifications to lower the rear end above certain speeds, in hopes of stalling the diffuser.

The orientation is to go in the technical direction traced by Red Bull: it will be to find out who between Mercedes and Ferrari will have more project constraints to reap greater benefits. The confluence of technical choices is underway, but one fact is certain: while in Brackley and Maranello they try to reduce the gap from the RB19 with the upcoming evolutions, Adrian Newey, with a clear mind, can already think about the 2024 car. Right to maintain an advantage gained in the field…