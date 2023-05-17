The decision to cancel the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was supported by all bodies involved in the management of the event. The Formula 1 environment has not failed to show solidarity, with pilots in the lead, to the population overwhelmed by the bad weather that has hit the region hard.

For Formula 1, it will now be necessary to evaluate when it will be possible to start dismantling the paddock assembled at the racetrack at the beginning of the week, in order to then proceed in the direction of Monte Carlo. At the moment, the circuit is also inaccessible to insiders, but there are at least four days to hope that the situation will normalize, and everything points to the possibility that tomorrow there may already be the conditions to reopen the circuit to staff. of the teams.

There isn’t much hope regarding the possibility that the event could be postponed during the season. The compulsory stop imposed by the FIA ​​is scheduled for the month of August, which will start from day 4 until the eve of the away match in Zandvoort. It is more probable that the cancellation of the 2023 race could lead to the postponement of the current contract by one year, which guarantees the Grand Prix at Imola until 2025.

“I am deeply saddened by what is happening in Emilia-Romagna – commented the president of ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani – the cancellation was inevitable in the face of such a dramatic situation. Given the complexity of the calendar, it is reasonable to imagine that the 2023 edition will be held in 2026. But at the moment it is certainly not a priority”.

There will be time to evaluate the situation, but adding the one-year extension to the existing agreement seems the most logical choice. Some have hypothesized this scenario as a potential problem for Monza, given the difficulty of having two races on the calendar in the same country at a time when Formula 1 has many requests from new countries on the table, but are realistically ahead to a cause of force majeure.