On the eve of the Singapore GP weekend, one of the issues that has taken center stage is the modification of the layout of the track, with the introduction of a straight that has temporarily replaced four corners in the last sector, thus eliminating the slowest area of ​​the track.

Initially the FIA ​​was in doubt about whether or not to add a fourth DRS zone, so it asked for an opinion from the teams that were supposed to provide the relevant simulations to the FIA. The problem is that, at that point in the season, the teams were focused on the intense July period, with several races in succession leaving little room for extra work. Added to this was the fact that, furthermore, there was the summer break immediately afterwards, with the factories closed for two weeks as scheduled.

At that point, opinions were divided: three teams said no to the new area in which to use the mobile wing, two were neutral, while five did not respond and therefore it was decided to leave everything unchanged. However, once the new configuration was actually tested on the simulator, the pilots understood that it was possible to add the DRS zone, despite safety fears due to the left turn that precedes the short stretch of around five hundred metres.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Once in Singapore, several pilots expressed their doubts about this situation to the media, also because the mobile wing would undoubtedly have facilitated overtaking at a critical point. In the wake of the growing debate, the topic was discussed in the team managers’ meeting early on Friday.

The FIA ​​therefore called for a vote from the teams, despite the logistical problems associated with adding a zone at the last minute, such as reprogramming the necessary control units on the cars and at the trackside, as well as the need to add signs on the traced and paint the necessary lines to have a visual reference on the asphalt. Since this was a last-minute change, unanimity was needed for the change, but four teams voted against it.

As announced by the drivers themselves on Thursday, the topic was discussed again during the briefing with the race management, with GPDA director George Russell acting as spokesperson. The riders understood that it was now too late to make any changes, even if all the feedback from the track will be useful for next season.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

However, among the most disappointed drivers is Lewis Hamilton, who did not fail to express his disappointment by underlining how overtaking will be more difficult on Sunday: “I think DRS is needed in the new last section, which all the drivers have requested to the FIA. The Federation asked all the teams and a couple of teams refused.”

“Teams should be for more races, not against. And it’s interesting that there are few teams against it.”

Valtteri Bottas suggested that the zone could have started later on the straight by skipping the left-hander, although in that case its effectiveness would have been less: “I think there should be [la zona DRS]. In the worst case scenario, immediately after the curve. I think it would be a great opportunity to make the race a little more interesting to watch. I think all the drivers wanted this change.”

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg downplayed the safety problems linked to the curve, which also arose because some teams in their simulator had reconstructions that included a rather significant bump in that area, including Alpine, fearing a possible accident with the wing open. “There would be no problems with the DRS, at that speed there is already a lot of downforce on the rear. From my point of view, I don’t think there would have been any safety problems”, downplayed Hulkenberg.

“Some drivers were asking for it, but it was a bit too late. You only know after the race, it might be too easy to overtake if you do. We can’t know until we race here. So I think we’ll do that now, to then review everything for next year.”