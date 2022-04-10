Domination of Maranello in the F1 2022 World Championship standings: Leclerc at +34 on Russell and +38 on mate Sainz; Ferrari at +39 on the Mercedes
The victory of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in the Australian F1 GP has multiple effects: the most tangible are those concerning the rankings of the 2022 World Cup. In both rankings the Scuderia di Maranello is at the head. In the Drivers ‘standings Leclerc commands, in the Constructors’ standings no one is like the team in red.
f1, the rankings
–
In the Drivers’ World Championship, Leclerc now has 71 points, almost double his closest rival, George Russell at 37, with Sainz in third place despite the stop in Australia (here the complete ranking). In the Constructors’ World Championship, Ferrari on the run with 104 points, about forty more than Mercedes, second despite the set-up difficulties (here the complete classification).
