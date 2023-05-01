McLaren finds its smile again in Baku, showing evident progress compared to the ailing MCL60 of the first season outings. The Woking-based team was particularly fearful of the Azerbaijani track, having in their hands a project whose objectives had been missed in the winter, especially in terms of aerodynamic efficiency. Andrea Stella had long indicated the turning point of the season in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix McLarenwhere the aerodynamic updates in the pipeline made their debut as scheduled.

A whole new fund

The most evident change on the MCL60 also coincides with the most important area for the performance of ground effect Formula 1 cars: the bottom. The aerodynamics department, now headed by Peter Prodromou and Giuseppe Pesce, has churned out new venturi channels, set up under the supervision of former technical director James Key. What changes are the geometries, volumes, narrowing and expansion of the underbody, telling precisely of a different pressure distribution under the bottomlooking for more downforce, better balance and less sensitivity to variations in height from the ground.

In the more advanced part it is noted how much the protuberance in the fairing bottom of the lateral anti-intrusion cone is now more visible. Considering that the frame is the same as it was at the beginning of the season, what changes is the entry section of the Venturi channel, which now shrinks rapidly now reaching the minimum height point first. Furthermore, along the edge of the bottom, the rise for the lateral extraction of the flows is now higher and longer, while immediately behind the double knife profile and the bridge supports disappear. At the rear however, near the foot-plate, which has also been redesigned, you can see how the diffuser ramp begins more forwarda sign of a more progressive process of flow expansion.

New beam-wing philosophy

The rear end of the MCL60 benefits from other updates. The beam-wing is a new concept, giving up the two waterfall profiles used in the first three races, in favor of a gull-wing structure very similar to that of Alpine. The beam-wing is crucial for the effectiveness of the flux extraction process from the diffuser, which is why its study follows the changes made to the flux structure in the underbody. In Baku McLaren also tested three slightly different versions of the beam-wing, demonstrating that the MCL60 remains an open construction site.

One is also making its debut on the British single-seater new low-load rear wing, which still retains the spoon structure of the two previous specifications. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took advantage of the free practice session to evaluate two different versions for the upper profile. In the end, the team opted to run qualifying and the Grand Prix with a notched flap at a lower load.

McLaren badly needed the upgrade package, especially on a high-speed track like Baku where aerodynamic efficiency shortcomings would have been even more penalizing. On the other hand, in the past the Woking team he has never been afraid to speed things up, making major changes during the current season even on those occasions where time in practice was limited, such as in Baku. The MCL60 will now have to prove its goodness even beyond the Baku weekend, especially on tracks where, in addition to the long straights, there will be high-speed corners that will tell a lot about how much aerodynamic efficiency has actually improved.