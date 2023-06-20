Formula 1 is moving towards a scenario in which the issue of environmental sustainability plays an increasingly central role. In the morning, the top management of the series confirmed that all the teams involved in the championship have obtained recognition from the Federation in terms of sustainability.

A process that not only involves the teams, but also the promoters of the Grand Prix and Pirelli, which aims to create tires that do not require the use of electric blankets, thus guaranteeing energy savings. Work on the construction of prototypes for dry tires is underway, with the teams having already had the opportunity to test some of them during specific test sessions.

However, earlier this season the teams gave approval for the use of extreme wet tires that do not require tire warmers starting from the Emilia Romagna GP. After the cancellation of the Imola event, this particular type of tire was used for the first time during the race in Monaco, only to be tested again during the last free practice session in Canada.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alongside work on dry tyres, the Italian manufacturer is also focusing on new intermediate tyres, which should have made their debut already this season, as happened for the full wets.

The Singapore GP was indicated as a potential starting point, given the production and transport times needed to introduce the new product. However, despite an extensive testing program conducted over the last few months, in a vote taken over the Monaco GP weekend the majority of teams voted against the introduction of the new intermediates.

“Usually there are races in the rain, like Suzuka for example. It was a good opportunity to test them before the end of the season,” explained Mario Isola when asked why the debut should have taken place in Singapore and why it was important to test them already during this championship.

Mario Isola, Race Director, Pirelli Motorsport Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The problem is that testing them as an additional prototype is difficult because we would have to send them all over the world. I was talking to the FIA, proposing intermediate tires for Singapore, but then they said no. The teams didn’t agree. Unfortunately there is there were more than two teams against, because we needed eight in favor.”

Isola insisted he didn’t know why the teams rejected the new intermediates after accepting the full wets. “That’s a good question. But I honestly don’t have an answer.”

In fact, not all the teams had the opportunity to take part in the tests for the development of the green band tires and Isola acknowledged that this could actually be a reason that prompted some teams to refuse their possible introduction during this championship. However, the head of Pirelli motorsport also added that it is not possible to give everyone the opportunity to try them.

“It’s clear that it’s also difficult to test the intermediates or the wets. It’s never happened that we did a complete test with all the teams, because it’s simply not possible to organize it.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The rejection came despite the positive result of Pirelli’s wet tests, with Alpine conducting the final test at Paul Ricard early last month, so before the official voting could proceed.

“Esteban [Ocon] Was quite happy with the new tyres, wheelbase is good. Even without the tyrewarmers they worked well, the warm-up was good. And we also tried in other sessions with different conditions and so on. So in all these sessions they have been judged positive, but sometimes that’s the way it is.”

The success of the test in France was also confirmed by Alpine’s sporting director, Alan Permane: “We tried the intermediates without tyrewarmers and they went very, very well. Pirelli did an exceptional job and we compared them with the standard intermediates “.

Williams Team Principal James Vowles attempted to explain this refusal, suggesting that the teams are still in an evaluation phase because before voting also for the intermediates without tyrewarmers, they first want to understand thoroughly the functioning of the new full wet.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Before switching to the intermediate tyres, before this decision, no one, apart from the teams that had carried out the tests, had used the extreme wet tyres. Monaco was the first time they were used in the race. And it wasn’t perfect, it’s a low energy track in some ways, but it didn’t go perfectly.”

Vowles suggested that the data collected in the Montreal free practice could provide some more indications regarding the behavior of the full wet that, perhaps, had not emerged during specific tests: “The reason why the teams voted with caution [sulle intermedie] it’s because they want to get some data on track with the existing product and make sure it doesn’t have any adverse effects that haven’t come up from specific tests. And that comes from what happened here [a Montreal]”.