Dear Stephen,

A little over a month has passed since the start of this very long 2023 World Championship and in another month we should all meet again in Imola. If we look beyond the banks of the Santerno from the roof of a hospitality facility, we may even be able to see our Valeriani high school. In the meantime you, obviously, have worked hard, even on a communicative level. Hardly a day goes by without us hearing a statement from you regarding the calendarto ‘historical’ circuits and other topical issues.

We are almost the same age, we even worked for the same team – in very different eras and with very different roles – and I think I can say that you too, Stefano, find yourself managing an F1 today that bears little resemblance to the one in which we started working, a lifetime ago. A few days ago I read the sentence of an insider – and damn if I remember who he was – which he essentially said: my son didn’t give a damn about Formula One until he started watching ‘Drive to Survive’ and since then he has known everyone: drivers, cars, teams. If you think about it, it’s a revolution: the fictional reality that paves the way for the real one. It’s a bit like watching Bogart in “The Last Thing” (“it’s the press, honey!”) and immediately after subscribing to an online newspaper. Since you’re much smarter than me, I’m sure you’ve been pondering these things for some time, studying the new set-up in the world of Grand Prix racing.

Imola is not Miami

I’m not saying this out of flattery, but in this environment we all love you. Even because you put your face in what you do, much more than that Greg Maffei who, as president of Liberty Media, is also your boss. Despite being more from Imola than the Obelisk (only we will understand this one, patience) you didn’t hesitate to stick around the ‘historical’ tracks (therefore including ours) inviting them not to take anything for granted, to be – your words – less ‘arrogant’ . When we were younger, you know, Imola, track dear to Bernie Ecclestone, paid relatively little to be on the world calendar, and in any case more than Monte Carlo. Then came the circuits of lesser-known countries to overturn these schemes. To us old purists this will also make our noses turn up, but we have to face reality. If a teenager prefers to listen to Günther Steiner’s scripted outbursts rather than enjoy his live snot (which, by the way, are much more choreographed) it means that the world has changed. Kids live most of their time in a virtual world. There is the fact that for them the Tosa is not a temple but only the base of a hill. But there are things that never change, at least not for the better. Imola is not Miami, it is not even Las Vegas and never will be. When we went to school it was a bizarre mix of somewhat sanctimonious immobility and creative impulses. Today something is left of this, and it doesn’t seem to me that it’s the drives. Mine is not sarcasm: I understand that, in order to grow, the current F1 business model needs to think differently, because we are in the Masterchef era and the plating counts more than the recipe. For me, a world championship without Imola, Spa, Monaco is not a world championship. For your children who knows.

Yes, but then, the teams?

I’m making an inhumane effort to put myself in the shoes of one of those teenagers who today represent the lifeblood that can relaunch our sport. But at this point there is something touching. Among the many declarations, I also read that ‘to protect the business’ the ten-team F1 intends to remain as it is. In other words: we’ve changed the cars, we’re constantly changing the format, maybe we’ll also change the circuits, but the teams remain the same. But why?

We don’t hide behind blades of grass: you know very well that a few years ago someone very close to both of you spoke with your predecessor, Chase Carey, and with Ross Brawn, to investigate the possibility of creating a new team. Well yes, the dam of the 200 million bail ‘to lose’ already existed, but there was also discussion of a more equitable distribution of the TV rights pie, which would give all the teams the possibility of at least covering the expenses. But now I wonder: if tomorrow’s F1 can do without Spa, why should the current teams consider themselves untouchable? OK, we have Ferrari which is like the Sanremo festival, we have McLaren which is still McLaren, we have Williams which, alas, is no longer the Williams it once was. And then there is ex-Jaguar-ex-Stewart Red Bull and one of its ex technical-commercial partners, Aston Martin, which took over Racing Point, which derived from Force India, which was born from the ashes of Spyker which had taken over Midland which had incorporated Jordan… We have Alpine which is Renault which sinks the roots of the old Benetton and Alfa which thirty years ago made its debut as Sauber and Alpha Tauri neither Toro Rosso or ex Minardi… As per tradition we’re good, don’t you think? We have structures that are as historic as certain circuits, teams linked to traditional schemes which in terms of social communication are always two steps behind their own drivers. And who knows if a young fan of the new generation might not want to see a Japanese, Eskimo, or Plutonian team bringing a new face to that world of appearances that are as important today as the substance…

Now, I have no pretense of teaching you the trade, but do you ever think about these things in London?

I hug you,

TO.