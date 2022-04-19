Imola does not only offer the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP: in the week of… passion that follows Easter, enthusiasts will be able to participate in some events in the city that will warm the wait for Sunday.

The Confartigianato Motori Imola Award is back, sealing the deep bond between the world of F1 and artisan excellence. The second edition will be held on Wednesday 20 April at 18:00 at the “Confartigianato Bologna Metropolitana Auditorium” of La Casa delle Imprese which is located in Viale Amendola 56 / d with the presence of the Mayor, Marco Panieri and Gian Carlo Minardi , president of Formula Imola, the company that brought F1 back to the Santerno river.

These authoritative personalities together with Marco Granelli (National President of Confartigianato), Davide Servadei (President of Confartigianato Emilia Romagna), Alessandro Angelone (President of Confartigianato Autoriparazione) and Franco Nugnes (director of Motorosport.com) will debate on “The Italian Motor Valley welcomes F1” .

The meeting will be moderated by Roberto Chinchero and Matteo Bobbi, two well-known faces for our readers, who will have the opportunity to deepen a theme that is deeply felt in the area and which will precede the award ceremony during which they will receive an artistic recognition of pilots, technicians, communication experts. , managers, mechanics and two artisan companies headed by the Benelli family and Marco Garbellini.

The award ceremony will involve Giampaolo Dallara, owner of the most popular racing car manufacturer in the world), Simone Resta (Haas technical director), Pietro Benvenuti (director of Enzo and Dino Ferrari of Imola); Maurizio Reggiani (Vice President Lamborghini Motorsport); the AlphaTauri team as well as the CEA Squadra Corse. Rossella Amadesi and Gianmarco Nobis collect the prize for the “Leoni”. Elena Penazzi, councilor who follows the events of the racetrack with great passion and professionalism, will also be on stage.