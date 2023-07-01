Max Verstappen and Red Bull can breathe a sigh of relief: after speaking with the Dutch driver and also with Kevin Magnussen, the college of stewards decided not to penalize him, thus confirming his pole position in the Austrian Grand Prix .

The Red Bull driver secured pole position during three hectic sessions at the Red Bull Ring, marred by a long series of laps canceled due to non-compliance with track limits.

But nearly two hours after the checkered flag, the FIA ​​stewards announced that Verstappen was under investigation: according to a brief statement released by the FIA, Verstappen had obstructed Magnussen at Turn 1 during the first segment of qualifying.

Magnussen said the incident with Verstappen happened at the start of his last run in Q1. Onboard footage shows Verstappen driving slowly out of Turn 1 as Magnussen was starting his flying lap.

Although he wasted time maneuvering around Red Bull, Magnussen’s lap was still canceled for a track limit infringement.

At the end of the session, which ended in 19th place, Magnussen said: “Everything is so tight at the moment. On the first lap of my final run I risked contact with Verstappen at turn 1, but the lap was canceled due to track limits – would not have been considered anyway”.

The fact that Magnussen himself didn’t make any particular protests probably helped Verstappen get away with it, but in the press release of the decision not to proceed, the stewards also explained that the Haas driver didn’t have to take particular evasive actions to avoid it.

The grid for Sunday’s race therefore remains unchanged, with the leader of the world standings in pole position ahead of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Tomorrow morning the Sprint Shootout will take place, which will designate the starting grid for tomorrow afternoon’s Sprint.