Since taking on the role of race director in Formula 1, Niels Wittich has cracked down on a number of elements of the regulation, including the use of jewelry and underwear in line with FIA requirements.

Before the Australian Grand Prix, Wittich reminded drivers that wearing jewelry in the cockpit is prohibited by the International Sporting Code.

As part of the same race, there was also a long chat at the briefing about what riders have under their suits, in terms of underwear, gloves, socks and balaclavas. All elements that must have an FIA homologation.

While the drivers have understood the FIA’s concerns about what can happen in the event of an accident, many have questioned this excessive push from the F1 governing body.

Lewis Hamilton, for example, said, “I don’t understand the little things they’re getting attached to,” revealing that he has some piercings that he can’t remove without breaking them.

But the jewelry and underwear check will now be part of the submission to teams scrutineering before each weekend, serving as an additional reminder to ensure riders comply with the rules.

This update was confirmed in a document released by Wittich on the Thursday before the Miami Grand Prix, detailing the change to the sporting verification declaration template to include checks that ensure compliance with the International Sporting Code.

Wittich also gave further information regarding both the use of jewelry and the use of correct fireproof clothing inside the car, explaining the safety reasons that worry the FIA.

The fire that occurred in the Romain Grosjean crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix was cited as the type of crash that demonstrated the need for drivers to be in line with regulations.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Wittich explained how wearing jewelry under fireproof clothing “can reduce the protection afforded by this equipment”, as “metallic objects, such as jewelry, in contact with the skin can reduce the protection from heat transmission and therefore can increase the risk of burns in case of fire “.

He added that wearing jewelry can “hinder doctors’ interventions” due to the risk of getting caught in the event that the helmet, balaclava or suit has to be removed.

“In the event that medical imaging is required for a diagnosis after an accident, the presence of jewelry on the body can cause significant complications and delays,” continued Wittich.

“In the worst case, the presence of jewelry during imaging can cause further injury. Jewelry in and around the airway can pose specific additional risks if they become detached in an accident, are ingested or inhaled.”

On the use of correct clothing, Wittich wrote: “The above regulation is written to ensure FIA ​​approved flame retardant clothing, including both the outer layer of the suit and the inner layer in contact with the skin, can function effectively and provide the level of protection designed when exposed to flames “.

“The use of non-flame retardant materials in contact with the rider’s skin, and in particular synthetic materials, can reduce protection from heat transmission and therefore increase the risk of burns in the event of a fire.”

“In the worst case, these materials can melt, which can hinder treatment in the event of a burn.”

While the onus of ensuring that drivers comply with the regulations rests with the teams, the FIA ​​has the ability to carry out random checks to verify compliance.