The inevitable process of reviewing the 2026 power unit regulations has begun. FIA and motorists have reached an agreement to make changes on both a technical and sporting level. The spark plugs will have a higher discharge energy to the advantage of combustion efficiency, while the range of materials that can be used for the construction of the turbo is widening. Finally, the technical committee specified what the dependency ratio of the customer teams will be in terms of power unit management.

More efficient engines

One of the most radical innovations that appeared in the first draft of the regulations for 2026 was the restriction introduced on spark plugs to trigger the combustion of the air-fuel mixture. From 2026, in fact, the spark plug in each cylinder will not be able to carry out more than one discharge per cycle, while the engines currently used can carry out up to five ignitions to better control the ignition and development of combustion. Furthermore, the discharge energy of the spark plug for 2026 was initially limited to 80 mJ, but the latest meetings of the technical committee have led to this a 50% increase, rising to 120 mJ. The change is certainly not insignificant, since the higher the energy supplied by the spark plug, the more rapidly the initial core of combustion develops, with advantages in terms of efficiency and power.

The second important change concerns the materials that can be used to make the compressor wheel. The regulations of the power units currently used allow the use of aluminum alloys, steel and titanium, but the initial version of the regulations for 2026 contemplates only aluminum alloys with a lithium content of less than 2.5%. However, the FIA ​​and motorists have agreed to amend the legislation by reintroducing titanium alloys, heavier but at the same time more robust and heat resistant. Overall, a total weight of the PU is estimated at 185 kg, against the current 151 kg.

Management software

On the new power units, the electric power will almost triple, going from 120 to 350 kW, effectively contributing to 50% of the total power. With the greater range of the hybrid, the power unit control software will acquire greater importanceplaying a central role in performance. In fact, the software not only establishes the energy strategies in the cooperation between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor, but the efficiency, overheating and driveability of the hybrid part also depend on it. In Formula E the power relationships between the teams evolve during the year following the development of the software part.

In Formula 1 therefore, in view of 2026, the FIA ​​and the teams have decided to establish that the customer power units will have to be managed from the same software of the parent company. The most important implications could concern the Andretti-Cadillac cooperative, which has already declared that it has a pre-agreement with Alpine for the supply of power units with a contribution of expertise from General Motors. It was speculated that Andretti could run with an Alpine engine managed by Cadillac software, an option which however after the latest changes will not be allowed unless the US giant registers as a new engine builder.