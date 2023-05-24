Mercedes experimented with the use of biofuel for its means of transport at last season’s back-to-back-to-back which involved the Belgian, Dutch and Italian GPs to see if it was possible to use a more sustainable fuel .

The experiment was successful, with an 80% reduction in emissions compared to using normal fossil fuel. However, the issue of cost caps proved to be a stumbling block for Mercedes, who committed to using the greenest fuel for the entire European season.

Biofuel costs are higher and under the original Cost Cap rules, fuel costs for moving logistics trucks between races had to be budgeted for the team annually.

This meant that the switch to biofuel would have knock-on consequences in terms of the resources available for car development.

At the beginning of 2023, various discussions took place within the F1 Commission, which led to the introduction of a series of sustainability initiatives to encourage teams to adopt more environmentally friendly options, without suffering disadvantages in terms of resources that can be spent in the course of the season.

It has been decided that from now on the costs of biofuel purchased for use in company vehicles, trucks carrying racing equipment and F1 generators will not be included in the spending cap.

Mercedes truck in the pitlane Photo by: Erik Junius

This means that teams wishing to use a more sustainable fuel can commit to buying more expensive petrol without having to worry about drawing on the budget they would prefer to allocate to car development.

Mercedes, in collaboration with its title sponsor Petronas, is now planning to fuel the entire road transport fleet for the 9 European Formula 1 events with biofuel. These also included the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, then cancelled, where, however, the trucks had already gone. The total distance covered will be around 10,000 kilometres.

While Mercedes believes that the whole operation can be done with biofuel, it knows that in some regions it may not be possible to find the necessary products, so it may be forced to use ordinary fossil fuels.

In addition to the biofuel-powered Mercedes trucks, all Mercedes generators used on the race circuits will also use the same product. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: “Motor racing is fueled by passion and we have a responsibility to use the global platform of Formula 1 to be more than leaders. We want to be pioneers.”

“Achieving an 89% reduction in emissions for every kilometer traveled by our trucks this summer would be a real achievement for the combined efforts of the team, Petronas, and our logistics partners who have worked hard on this innovative and demanding”.

In addition to the biofuel exemption, the latest Formula 1 Cost Cap rules have included several other initiatives to push sustainability further.

The team’s train journeys have been added to the costs that no longer have to be included in the cap, as have the costs of purchasing 50 fully electric or hydrogen company cars.

The costs of sustainable aviation fuel, purchased to offset carbon emissions during race and test travel, have also been exempt, as have optional green logistics options that the F1 commercial rights holder can make available. disposition.