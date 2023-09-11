With his victory at the Italian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and the RB19 breaks the previous record of nine consecutive victories set by Sebastian Vettel and the RB9. The event becomes an opportunity to celebrate the 2013 Red Bull, one of the most extreme and refined single-seaters in the history of Formula 1. Yet, its fortune began a year earlier, with the RB8 of 2012. In fact, progressive growth is part of the creed by Adrian Newey, preferring evolutions to revolutions. Therefore, to understand the RB9 it is necessary to talk about the RB8, of which the 2013 Red Bull is a direct descendant.

Change of regulation

In 2012 Red Bull is fresh from winning the drivers’ and constructors’ titles in the previous two years. One of the many qualities of the Milton Keynes single-seaters is that they exploit very well the principle of blown exhausts, dusted off from the nineties. By mounting the exhaust ducts low to floor level, the hot, high-energy gases expelled from the engine flow directly into the diffuser, also helping to squash harmful turbulence that is generated near the rear wheels. The gain in terms of aerodynamic load is such as to push Sebastian Vettel to win the 2010 and 2011 world titles.

For the new season, however, the Federation is launching a change to the regulations, with the aim of curbing the system. The exhaust ducts can no longer be mounted on the bottom, but must be oriented upwards. The RB8 was then born with slide bellies, where the two exhaust ducts were located. In fact, Red Bull’s intention is to circumvent the regulatory obstacle by exploiting the Coanda effect. Thanks to the adhesion of the hot gases to the bodywork, they are guided downwards by the sides, thus still managing to reach the diffuser. The simulations are promising, but the data collected from the track does not reflect the predictions.

The idea of ​​the resonator

On the track the RB9 shows some gain thanks to the blown exhausts, but less than expected. The account of the analyzes conducted is entrusted directly to Adrian Newey in the autobiographical book “How to build a car”: “One explanation proposed by one of our aerodynamicists, Craig Skinner, was that this was due to the pulsations of the exhaust gases. When the cylinder valves open, a shock wave is createda pulse that when it reaches the end of the tailpipe creates a ring-shaped vortex. […] Craig was able to find several studies on the subject and created a transient CFD model, applying it to our bodywork: the effect of this vortex was to push the exhaust flow away from the belly ramp and only a small portion ended up where desired ”.

In Milton Keynes we are working on two fronts to solve the problem: aerodynamic and mechanical. For the European Grand Prix in Valencia, the RB9 is equipped with a new bodywork. By closing the exhaust channel outlet on three sides, the annular vortex is broken, reducing the tendency of gases to separate from the body. Meanwhile, the exhaust assembly of the Renault V8 is equipped with a Helmholtz resonator, in the shape of a simple cylindrical tube. The idea is that each impulse arriving from the motor bounces inside the resonator. Its length is designed to give a very precise bounce frequency, such that the outgoing impulse meets the next incoming one, dampening each other.

Eleven years later, Craig Skinner he returns to talk about that project, guest of the Talking Bull podcast: “The pulses caused the exhaust flow to move away from the bodywork instead of going where we wanted it to go. So we added a Helmholtz resonator in the exhaust assembly. Each pulse traveled inside this tube, bounced back and canceled out the next one arriving. In this way, we went from having a pulsating flow to a stationary, more constant one. Thus the exhaust gases remained attached to the bodywork and flowed towards the diffuser. We introduced it in Valencia in 2012 ed it was one of those wow moments: we had really found a lot of load. Vettel put the car on pole with half a second of advantage and then in the race he went ahead by a second per lap, until he retired due to an alternator failure.”

A technical masterpiece

The management of the exhaust gas gap proved to be decisive for winning the 2012 world title, awarded on the basis of points in the last race. The 2013 campaign of the RB9 is decidedly more dominant, with Sebastian Vettel scoring nine consecutive victories, a record broken only ten years later by the Verstappen-RB19 duo. Defining the project behind Red Bull’s 2013 record as a masterpiece is not a sensationalist choice. On the contrary, it perfectly reflects the vision Adrian Newey has always seen there is a profound connection between art and engineering: “The engineer’s mind, even more than that of the mathematician and physicist, combines the artistic and imaginative side of the brain – the “what if” or “wouldn’t it be interesting to try this?” approach. – with the more pragmatic side, the attitude that everything must be defined for a purpose”.