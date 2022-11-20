For the first time Abu Dhabi has surprisingly offered an entertaining race. Although the first position was almost never questioned, from the green light to the checkered flag there were overtaking and strategic challenges along the entire grid, from the place of honor down. Yas Marina remembers as well as the recipe for a race worthy of the name depends as much on the cars as on the track, two areas in which Formula 1 has made great strides in recent seasons. The changes made in 2021 have significantly improved its goodness, both in terms of driving fluidity and tire management, with attention now also to be paid to the front axle and no longer just to the rear. The subsequent 2022 technical regulations have completed the restructuring of the race dynamics that has been long-sought after in the paddock.

At Yas Marina, the dominant choice for the starting tire was the medium, which already proved to be the more effective compound in Friday’s simulations compared to the soft, mistreated by almost everyone during the Grand Prix. Red Bull was able to pull away again in the first stintannouncing a triumphal march towards the brace, but from the tenth pass forward Leclerc began to recover, returning to Perez’s slipstream. A turnaround compared to what was seen in October especially in Singapore and Suzuka, when Ferrari managed to be aggressive in the first laps and then slowly start to give way, thus returning to the dynamics of the beginning of the year when Red Bull promptly warmed up the tires and then suffered the return of the red. In Abu Dhabi the two RB18s went into crisis especially with the front right, in whose management the different sensitivity between the world champion and his teammate once again emerged.

Pressured by Leclerc, Perez opened the pit-stop waltz on lap fifteen, but despite the time lost on the out lap behind Hamilton, Ferrari decided not to go under cover, extending the stint by six laps. It is positive to see how the Scuderia remained lucid, sticking to the strategy considered optimal to aspire to a victory that at that moment didn’t even seem like a mirage. The approach to the second stint was different, with Leclerc aggressive right away while the two Red Bull standard bearers managed the tire in the first few laps. Rejoining the track seven seconds behind the leader, Charles finished about eight seconds behind Max, having lost two seconds to the yellow flag caused by Latifi-Schumacher. For the first time in several months, the F1-75 was able to keep pace with the RB18, moreover in a particularly long stint and after having chosen the more relaxed set-up of the two evaluated on Friday, denoting progress in the management of degradation which increases optimism in view of 2023. Mercedes, on the contrary, was not as incisive as in Brazil , suffering from overheating of the rear axle which once again denotes a balance of the W13 shifted towards the front. The heavier set-up chosen to safeguard the tires was of no use, but in Brackley they console themselves with the awareness of having fought for the place of honor in the constructors’ category right up to the last minute.

Verstappen and Red Bull close the season as they played it: winning. However, he sees himself immediately behind the best Ferrari after the summer break, understood as a team even more than as a car. The Cavallino had also come close to success in Singapore, but Marina Bay was a decidedly more friendly track where Verstappen had been the great absentee. More than performance, in Abu Dhabi the team’s reaction after Friday’s difficulties was more impressive, capable of reinterpreting the set-up and approaching the race with a flexible strategy, both in terms of stops and pace management. With the interlude in Mexico, from Austin onwards Ferrari’s progress in managing tire degradation was evident, getting close to Red Bull’s pace, although without quite equalizing it. In Maranello they are wondering if the recent reaction and the return of a power unit to its full potential will be enough to launch the challenge to Red Bull in 2023, which in turn wonders if the fewer hours in the wind tunnel will compromise its superiority. The variable Mercedes is also added to the equation, ready to develop a new philosophy. The answers will depend on the residual potential in the respective concepts and their sensitivity to regulatory changes, which will impose an increase in the minimum section of the Venturi channel. In this, 2021 has already witnessed how an aerodynamic restriction can impact two different cars to different extents.

McLaren leads a solo race with Lando Norris, demonstrating that he can play the role of fourth force at least on the most tortuous tracks similar to the MCL36. Sixth place, however, is not enough to snatch fourth place from Alpine, still forced to retire with Fernando Alonso, with the imperative now to put his hand to the still too precarious reliability. Alpine was the protagonist of a heated challenge with Aston Martin, defending with Ocon from Vettel’s attacks in the first laps, the latter limited by an AMR22 still slow on the straight. The Aston garage thus extended the German’s stint by eleven laps, switching to a single-stop strategy which however definitively compromised the race. The regret is exacerbated by Hamilton’s retirement in the final, thanks to which Alfa Romeo was tied in the constructors’ standings, which however retains sixth place thanks to Bottas’ fifth place conquered at Imola. In any case, Aston Martin remains the team best equipped to worry Alpine and McLaren next seasonbut without being able to count on the technical and human contribution of Sebastian, who leaves an unfillable void in the garage and paddock.

A season has come to an end which has seen the Circus take important steps forward, in which probably we witnessed the best Formula 1 of the last ten years. The changes to aerodynamics and tires have been a clear improvement, allowing multiple duels on the track at each level of classification, without however obscuring the strategic component. On the contrary, the no longer difficult overtaking has encouraged the teams to adopt two-stop strategies, with large differences also in the choices, as there is no longer the fear of not being able to recover with fresher tires after extending a stint. We had set ourselves the goal of a more compact grille, but to think that in the short term someone could worry the leading triad seemed unrealistic. On the one hand, it’s probably better this way, in order to avoid too confusing championship dynamics and that the search for absolute balance flattens the technical differences on the grid.

Instead, we can work on reducing the gap between the head and the center group, which however remains a slow process that will take years. McLaren and Alpine’s delay from the leaders remained similar, if not wider, to last season’s, but it should also be remembered that 2022 was the first year of a new technical cycle and that from now on the gaps will inevitably decrease. Several teams have also embarked on a path of human and infrastructural strengthening whose fruits will ripen over time, such as Aston Martin, McLaren itself and also Sauber, in which it would be anomalous if Audi did not start investing early, not to mention how Haas and Williams are not more forced to fight for their own survival. In this the growth of the public works in favor by increasing the revenues for the teams, but at the same time placing a ceiling on the expenses of the top teams through the Budget Cap. Cost control has generated profusion of controversy and continues to be literally unenforceable, but in the writer’s opinion it is a valid deterrent to contain a cost escalation that would lead the Circus into a dangerous spiral. It’s a Formula 1 that rightly looks at the economic sustainability of the sport, but which should also be concerned with sustainability for the fans, setting a limit on the prices to enter the racetrack, and for insiders, limiting the expansion of the calendar. The hope for 2023 is that we can capitalize on the recent steps forward, preventing greed from leading to the collapse of the good things built so far.