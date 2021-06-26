F1 | The battle for the pole position is hot: Lewis Hamilton defeated Max Verstappen in practice, Valtteri Bottas third

Haasin Nikita Mazepin spun off the track.

Red Bullin on the home track in Spielberg, Austria, the eighth race weekend of the Formula One season has so far dominated Max Verstappen was second in the third free practice.

Mercedesin Lewis Hamilton defeated the Red Bull star driver leading the World Series by 0.204 seconds.

The third fastest of the last pre-time trials was Mercedes Valtteri Bottas. The Finn was 0.463 seconds behind Hamilton.

About the pole position battle there will probably be a skirmish between Hamilton and Verstappen.

Fourth behind Red Bull Sergio Perez was 0.657 seconds behind the peak time.

Behind the top stables, AlphaTaur’s drivers kept the fastest pace Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly. Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen was 15th. Räikkönen was 1.573 seconds behind Hamilton.

Haasin wrestled with grip problems on other early races as well Nikita Mazepin spun off the track in the middle of the rehearsals, but luckily survived only with a tire set worn out in vain.

Styrian gp time trials in Austria will run on Saturday from 4 p.m.