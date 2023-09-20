When the wise man points to the moon, the fool looks at the finger. The media attention that the FIA ​​had triggered in Singapore was entirely focused on the introduction at the Singapore GP of the now well-known technical directive TD018, i.e. the regulatory clarification that we have spoken about at length to avoid the exasperated bending of the wings with mechanisms which made adjacent aerodynamic elements move according to programmed deformations.

Some technicians had estimated the loss of performance of those who could not benefit from those “clever” measures at a tenth of a second and Christian Horner’s statements should not have been surprising when he ruled out any effect of the TD018 on the drop in performance of the Red Bull RB19 in Singapore, so more than in the paddock, the rumor was widespread that the provision would affect other single-seaters more than Adrian Newey’s.

But it seems not to have been the much-discussed technical directive on flexible wings that agitated the team technicians before the trip to Marina Bay, but rather a second FIA document that would have been kept under wraps. What was it about? Of a review of the TD39. Yes, you understood correctly: the infamous technical directive that had changed the cards on the table last year starting from the Belgian GP, ​​prohibiting flexions of the skate under the body, in an attempt to combat and defeat porpoising.

Ferrari knows something about this and, since the introduction of the more restrictive interpretation on the use of the wooden skate, had lost the competitiveness of the SF-75. The FIA ​​had discovered that the teams were using spring-shock absorber systems that could dampen the rubbing on the asphalt to protect the imitation wood board to protect it from wear, being able to lower the minimum height from the ground with the consequent increase in the aerodynamic load and therefore, performance.

The obligatory wooden board on the bottom of the single-seaters Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The exasperations were possible because the FIA ​​checks were carried out on only a small section of the skate and all easily conformed to the rules. The music had changed when the International Federation decided to extend controls to 75% of the skate radius. The technical commissioners were convinced that they had stamped out the strange practices and, to tell the truth, they were right, until mid-season 2023, when they saw cars that returned to almost touching the ground, without wearing out the board.

What would have happened? Some teams would have begun to work on the tolerances allowed by the regulation and which allow a certain flexion. Article 3.15.8 of the F1 Technical Regulations specifies that: “the board can deform no more than 2 mm in correspondence with the two plank holes at XF=1080 and no more than 2 mm in the rearmost hole, when the car , without a pilot, is positioned to carry out the checks”.

The 2mm tolerance was not seen as a limitation, but rather as an opportunity to push performance by taking advantage of a flex in the board. In Singapore a theory had been developed according to which the skate and the bottom could flex at high speeds up to the permitted limits, while in the static tests everything was perfectly legal.

The skate fixings, therefore, would not have become mobile again, as in 2022, because the teams would have worked on the flexibility of the board and, despite recording greater wear of the plank, the skates where the FIA ​​carried out post-GP checks were not worn .

The Red Bull RB19 seen from below, shows the bottom after Perez’s crash in Monaco qualifying Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The revision of the TD39 went in the direction of blocking abuses although the proposed solutions satisfy the flexibility requirements defined in articles 3.15.6 and 3.15.8: the FIA ​​recalled that the projects must still respect the dimensional constraints foreseen for the bodywork. It will be remembered that to save on the budget cap it was allowed to divide the table into three parts, replacing only the most worn ones, while now the FIA ​​is asking for a continuous surface on the reference plane, to prevent the junction points from facilitating those differential movements that you want to avoid.

The FIA ​​has therefore prohibited cuts or joints in the reference plane and in particular near the holes and/or the prepared pads. It requires the replacement of the table if there is frequent or systematic damage, cracks or breakages on the surface of the reference plane or the bodywork near the holes and/or the prepared pads. Elastomeric or highly compliant materials on the reference plane are prohibited, as are folded or bellows-jointed surfaces.

Not only that, but as had happened in the case of the flexible wings, the FIA ​​asked the teams to submit to Singapore CAD drawings of their flex lock systems on the front splitter and drawings of the board fixing systems around the holes.

Christian Horner, when asked how much influence the TD018 had had on Singapore, replied with determination: “Zero!”. Who knows if he will say the same thing when the question is asked again at Suzuka, but talking about the revised and corrected TD039?